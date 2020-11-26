OFFERS
COVID concerns prompt postponement of Old Town Center Monday movie night

The Monday Movies on Main series at Cottonwood/s Old Town Center for the Arts has been placed on hold until health and local officials indicate that gatherings are again safe.

The Monday Movies on Main series at Cottonwood/s Old Town Center for the Arts has been placed on hold until health and local officials indicate that gatherings are again safe.

Originally Published: November 26, 2020 5:01 p.m.

Originally Published: November 26, 2020 5:01 p.m.

Because of increasing health and safety concerns for the Cottonwood/Verde Valley community, the staff at Old Town Center for the Arts has made the decision to cancel the Gordon Lightfoot film, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30.

It was also decided to place the Monday Movies on Main series on hold until health and local officials indicate that gatherings are again safe.

Both Old Town Center for the Arts and Sedona International Film Festival expressed that they are “deeply sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused anyone who has already purchased a ticket.

For ticket exchange options or refunds, call Sedona International Film Festival Director Patrick Schweiss at 928-282-1177, ext. 12.

