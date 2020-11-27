GUEST EDITORIAL: County rejection of Verde Connect hurts economy, citizens

For nearly 30 years, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors and local Verde Valley government entities have been planning for construction of a road project that connects the gap between Highway 260 and the Middle Verde Road.

After years of study and analysis of various routes and solutions to the declining transportation service levels in the Verde Valley, the project commonly known as the Verde Connect was and has long been identified as a priority transportation need for the Verde Valley and the greater region.

As a result of the hard work and diligence of its employees, Yavapai County was awarded an incredibly competitive $25 million federal build grant for construction of the first phase of the Verde Connect project. The project is to be constructed in two phases with the second phase to be built as funding is available.

The first phase of the Verde Connect project was advertised for bid and local contractors Fann Contracting, Inc., of Prescott as general contractor and Vastco, Inc., of Chino Valley as a subcontractor, teamed up to submit the successful proposal.

Their bid was within budget resulting in the $25 million grant covering the vast majority of the cost of the first phase of the project.

Fann Contracting and Vastco are long-time Yavapai County contractors with 95% of their employees residing in Yavapai County.

While government procurement rules often result in out-of-town or out-of-state contractors benefitting from Yavapai County projects, the Verde Connect project would result in $25 million of federal tax dollars provided by grant being infused into the Yavapai County economy to construct a Yavapai County transportation improvement, the need for which has been determined for years. This type of outcome is what a community elects its politicians to achieve and pays its government employees to carry out.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the Board of Supervisors decided to give back the already approved $25 million grant for the Verde Connect project. In these very difficult economic times, the Board of Supervisors determined to forfeit the much-needed employment and economic stimulus, which the Verde Connect project would bring to the county.

The federal build grant represents tens of thousands of hours of employment for Yavapai County residents, untold revenue for Yavapai County businesses as the revenue circulates through the community and tax revenue to the county through sales tax receipts.

Any assertion that Yavapai County would incur additional debt as a result of the Verde Connect project is misplaced. The first phase of the project, which provides independent transportation benefits, would be paid for by the federal build grant and already budgeted funds. The second phase of the project is to be constructed at a later date when money is available.

It is the responsibility of government at all levels to plan for current and future transportation needs and timely execute projects to meet those needs. This project has long been on the books.

All transportation projects meet with some opposition; this project was deemed necessary 30 years ago. The project has the concurrence of all land-owning agencies, including the Arizona State Land Department, Prescott National Forest and Coconino National Forest.

The project has been vetted by the Environmental Protection Agency, the Arizona Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Forest Service, and received a finding of no significant environmental impact by the federal Highway Administration.

The federal build grant cannot be repurposed. Return of the grant will likely negatively impact future grants to Yavapai County for a long time.

The Verde Connect project is an across-the-board win for Yavapai County and its citizens. It is a project the benefits of which should not be taken from the citizens of Yavapai County for what may well be political reasons.

We encourage you to act! The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will be putting this back on its agenda at the upcoming board meeting on Dec. 2. If you agree that the $25 million federal build grant should not be returned and that this project should move forward as planned, please let the Board of Supervisors know. The supervisors’ email addresses are:

• Rowle Simmons - web.bos.district1@yavapai.us

• Tom Thurman - web.bos.district2@yavapai.us

• Randy Garrison - web.bos.district3@yavapai.us

• Craig Brown - web.bos.district4@yavapai.us

• Mary Mallory - web.bos.district5@yavapai.us

Central Arizona Partnership is dedicated to promoting a sustainable high-quality living experience in Central Arizona. Should you like more information regarding this subject, please visit www.centralazpartnership.org.

Scott Fagin of Prescott serves as the president of the Central Arizona Partnership board. He submitted this on behalf of the Board of Directors.