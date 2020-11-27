November currently second-worst month this year for COVID-19 infections

For the fifth time in nine days, the Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in Arizona.

Friday, ADHS reported 4,314 new cases and 20 deaths in the Thursday-to-Friday data cycle.

The single-day high for COVID-19 positive tests in Arizona occurred June 29 when ADHS documented 5,416 cases.

Cumulatively since testing began in January, ADHS has documented 318,638 positive tests of coronavirus and 6,588 COVID-19 deaths.

The 4,000-plus new cases pushes November’s tally of new cases to 71,157, the second-highest this year only behind July’s average 92,930 positive tests. November’s COVID-19 death count is the highest monthly total since August.

Arizona’s cumulative positive-test ratio has risen to 10%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity currently stands at 89%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-So for in November, 71,157 cases and 607 deaths

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-So for in November, 2,736 cases each day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Friday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 4,715 of the state’s 6,588 deaths. There have been 1,034 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 201,340 since testing began. Arizona is seeing a spike in cases in nearly every county in the state as well.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 38,668 cases.

-Yuma County, 17,476 cases.

-Pinal County, 16,110 cases.

-Navajo County, 7,976 cases.

-Coconino County, 7,275 cases.

-Mohave County, 6,079 cases

-Apache County, 5,309 cases.

-Yavapai County, 5,028 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 2.56 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio rising to 10%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (148,604), with 368 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 37,270 times with 4,715deaths.

Yavapai County

Hospital Reports

Friday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported 21 COVID-positive patient admitted with no tests pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 55 patients with nine in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 30 positive tests with 17 results pending. FMC has admitted 193 patients; 33 of those patients are in critical care.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 13 million Friday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 263,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 61.1 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 1.43 million deaths and 39.2 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Nov. 23, 302, 323 cases

Nov. 4, 250,633 cases

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case