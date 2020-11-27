Obituary: Helena Lorraine Bailey 1930-2020

Helena Lorraine Bailey, 89, of Cottonwood passed away November 21, 2020 in Phoenix. She was born December 23, 1930 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the daughter of Joseph and Loretta Stanley.



She attended schools in Kalamazoo and was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Phoenix.



Mrs. Bailey was employed by Power Company and Wards prior to her marriage in 1952 to Carl Bailey.

She raised eight children. After living in Oregon, California, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Anchorage Alaska, they settled in Cornville, Arizona. She and Carl built the original Cornville Market Complex in 1974. She remained in Cornville until after Carl passed away in 1994.



A devout Catholic, she was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. She was an avid quilter and seamstress.



She loved her family dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Dean Bailey; her parents and three brothers, Gene Stanley, Jim Stanley and Pat Stanley. She leaves sons, Steven Bailey (Jodeane) of Puyallup, Washington, Michael Bailey of Cottonwood, Tim Bailey of Cottonwood, Robert Bailey of Snohomish, Washington; daughters, Colleen Amarillas (Fred) of Phoenix, Mary Anderson (Perry) of Peoria, Patricia Selna (Raymond) of Clarkdale and Sheila Paxson (Robert) of Phoenix; brothers, John Stanley (Patricia) of Phoenix, Robert Stanley (Monica) and a sister, Colleen Green (Richard) of Phoenix; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.



A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 1st at Westcott Funeral Home from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, December 2nd at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery.



An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by survivors.