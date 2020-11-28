AZ sees 4,000-plus COVID-19 cases sixth time in 10 days

For the sixth time in 10 days, the Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in Arizona.

Saturday, ADHS reported 4,136 new cases and 36 deaths in the Friday-to-Saturday data cycle.

That pushes the state’s totals for the month to 75,293 positive tests and 670 deaths. The state’s November cumulative caseload to date is the second highest monthly tally this year, trailing only the 92,930 cases reported in July. November’s COVID-19 death count is the highest recorded since August.



The single-day high for COVID-19 positive tests in Arizona occurred June 29 when ADHS documented 5,416 cases.

Cumulatively since testing began in January, ADHS has documented 322,774 positive tests of coronavirus and 6,624 COVID-19 deaths.

Arizona’s cumulative positive-test ratio stands at 10%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity currently stands at 89%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-So for in November, 75,293 cases and 670 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-So for in November, 2,788 cases each day.