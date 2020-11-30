2020: A year of progress, promise for Big Park Council

Reflecting on the progress made and lessons learned this year, I’m awed by the impressive work that was accomplished in the face of daunting challenges, the pandemic being but one.

This was made possible by your council representatives who faithfully did their homework, provided pre-meeting input, and collaborated monthly on behalf of our community. All year compliments have streamed in from community members on how productively the Representatives are working together.

Volunteers stepped up to form new committees, perform essential trenchwork and fill vacancies that arose. We conducted meetings with new, unfamiliar tools – yes, old dogs can learn new tricks! Unable to conduct meetings in our traditional town hall style, we turned to responsive email, a new website, online surveys, electronic balloting and Zoom to keep our members and the community engaged.

One of our Member organizations recently requested an overview to better understand the Council’s mission. It seems appropriate to share that overview here, as many are not aware of the impact our organization has made over the years.

BPRCC Value Proposition to the Big Park Region Since incorporation in 1996, the Council has provided the Big Park Region, including the Village of Oak Creek, with a structured, representational organization to serve the community’s interests.



Today, the Council includes between 25-30 residential, business and educational organizations who, in turn, represent more than 8,500 citizens. The council’s focus is not limited to its members. Unlike individual HOA’s, groups and enterprises – the BPRCC mission embraces the best interests of the entire Big Park Region.

BPRCC has a unique value to our community – without it there would be no organized structure to support communication and collaboration.

The Council has been instrumental in significant, high impact initiatives that have become key to defining the community’s sense of place:

• Sponsored the application for designation as an International Dark-Skies Community.

• A key stakeholder responsible for SR-179 Scenic Byway project and ongoing stewardship.

• Led development and adoption of Community Plans that were historically incorporated as part of the Verde Valley Land Use Plan and Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan.

• Leading the 2021 Community Plan Update.

BPRCC Mission

• Promote the best interests of the Big Park Regional Community by studying the problems affecting the Community and seeking solutions;

• To give expression to the Member Organizations of the Corporation;

• To represent the interests of the Community to the County, State and Federal governments and to any persons or organizations affecting this Community; and

• To provide a forum for residents, property owners, business owners, educational institutions and investors within the Community to resolve problems and advance the interests of the Community.

Key Active Committees

Planning & Zoning – An officially designated “interested party” with Yavapai County for all zoning changes that impact our region. The P&Z Committee is charged with helping coordinate all matters concerning planning and zoning issues in the Big Park Regional Community.

The goals of the Committee:

• To identify the planning and zoning issues affecting the Big Park Regional Community, primarily those issues identified in the Land Use Guidelines of the Community Plan;

• To make recommendations for action to the Council based on their research and discussion of the issues involved.

Dark-Skies Committee: Responsible for maintaining the IDA Dark-Skies Community designation on behalf of the Big Park/VOC. Open to new committee members.

• Perform the maintenance activities and reporting as required, including the yearly submission of a written report to the IDA summarizing activities.

• Coordination of educational activities and events for Big Park/VOC.

• Collaboration with the other International Dark-Sky Communities and committees in the Verde Valley.

Community Plan Committee: Responsible for creating a community Vision Statement and Plan that provides guidance to developers, redevelopers, businesses and the County in land use, development and re-development decision-making within the boundaries of the Big Park Region.

• The principal objective of the committee is to deliver a Vision Statement and Plan that embodies respect for and fosters the quality of life of our current and future residents.

• The Committee will ensure that the Vision Statement and Plan reflect core values, goals, and concerns of the residents. The committee will ensure that there is significant outreach to the community so that the final document is a true consensus of the residents of Big Park.

• The committee shall be open to members of the community who wish to participate. Once a core committee is established, that group will be responsible for organizing and executing the tasks and schedule for completion.

• Submittal of the approved Vision Statement to Yavapai County and completion of a community-approved Plan will constitute completion of the committee’s scope.

APS Transmission Line Committee: The scope of review by this subcommittee is the APS’s proposed 69kV transmission line to be routed through adjacent national forest lands and the Village of Oak Creek to an existing substation in the Village.

The Subcommittee’s role with respect to this project is:

• Relying on empirical data and aesthetic considerations as filters, the Subcommittee will investigate, analyze and formulate a recommended position on the project to the P&Z Committee; and

• Implement a general advocacy strategy supporting the approved position, including promoting greater public awareness of the APS project and its impact on the VOC community.

Bylaws Committee: An initiative that launched in August 2019, the committee has presented approximately half of a comprehensive bylaws review to the Council. This process has resulted in consensus on matters that improve the Council’s alignment and structure with the Mission, and multiple adopted amendments in 2020.

The anticipated completion date is mid-2021.

Verde Valley Transportation Planning Organization: By invitation of the Yavapai County District 3 supervisor, BPRCC has an official liaison at all meetings.

The Council is open to new member organizations, and the officers are available to discuss how your group might qualify to join. Participation in committees, meetings and activities is open to residents of the Big Park Region. We also have ad hoc volunteer support roles, such as assisting the P&Z Committee with records, communication support and archiving electronic files.

The 2020 Executive Board has enjoyed the opportunity to serve our community. We are especially grateful to the Member Representatives and committee members for their commitment to the Council’s mission and resilience as we adjusted to so many unexpected challenges.

Please join us for the last meeting of the year, Thursday, Dec. 10, via Zoom.