Community Christmas Eve Candlelight Service hosted by VOC Community Nazarene Church

In the midst of chaos, you can find peace. Our culture is experiencing fear, isolation, devastation, turmoil, panic, loss, bitterness, a lack of answers, friends and family in conflict, and so much more. We need a chance to regroup, find an escape, experience solace and peace.

By nature, people are contemplative, seeking hope, peace, meaning and searching within for answers. Some of the traditions of Christmas encourage and give opportunity to do just that. The annual VOC Community Christmas Eve Candlelight Service is one of those times. Hosted by the VOC Community Nazarene Church (VocNaz), it’s truly a community event meant for everyone.

With electric lights off and over 1,500 candles throughout the facility, you really have to be there to fully appreciate the experience. Opening the front door, you step into a different realm. It feels warm, comfortable, inviting, intimate, and sacred. It also feels as if you are connected to everyone else there in a place that’s much bigger than its physical space. It’s a place of contemplation…inviting prayer, meditation and introspection.

There is soft music, both recorded and live, readings, scripture and prayer. On one side of the room pastors Jim and Cindy Cunningham serve communion to any and all who want to participate in the celebration of Jesus. This is a come and go service; you can come and stay for the hour or just for a few minutes.

“We are amazed each year at the response from our small community” said Pastor Cindy. “People come intending to stay for a few minutes and are so moved they stay the whole hour. They say it’s because of the tranquil space. It invites them to sit back and get a soul rest in the midst of a chaotic Christmas season.”

Each year there are many tourists who come by. The comments they leave make it clear they have never experienced anything like this, ever before. Some have stated they will be back for future Christmas Eve services because they want to continue to be a part of something so special.

You are invited to experience the VOC Community Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Thursday, December 24th from 5:30pm-6:30pm, at VOC Community Nazarene Church, 55 Rojo Drive, 86351 (¼ south of the Hilton round-a-bout). If you have questions or seek more information you can call 928-284-0015, Pastor Jim’s cell at 702-810-4048, or pastorjim@vocnaz.org.

*There is more than sufficient space for appropriate social distancing.

*The pastors will be social distancing and wearing masks and gloves during the communion time, and the elements will be prepared under sanitized conditions with masks and gloves.