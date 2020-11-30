OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Nov. 30
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Community Christmas Eve Candlelight Service hosted by VOC Community Nazarene Church

The annual VOC Community Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, hosted by the VOC Community Nazarene Church, is truly a community event meant for everyone. Courtesy photo

The annual VOC Community Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, hosted by the VOC Community Nazarene Church, is truly a community event meant for everyone. Courtesy photo

Staff report
Originally Published: November 30, 2020 11:34 a.m.

In the midst of chaos, you can find peace. Our culture is experiencing fear, isolation, devastation, turmoil, panic, loss, bitterness, a lack of answers, friends and family in conflict, and so much more. We need a chance to regroup, find an escape, experience solace and peace.

By nature, people are contemplative, seeking hope, peace, meaning and searching within for answers. Some of the traditions of Christmas encourage and give opportunity to do just that. The annual VOC Community Christmas Eve Candlelight Service is one of those times. Hosted by the VOC Community Nazarene Church (VocNaz), it’s truly a community event meant for everyone.

With electric lights off and over 1,500 candles throughout the facility, you really have to be there to fully appreciate the experience. Opening the front door, you step into a different realm. It feels warm, comfortable, inviting, intimate, and sacred. It also feels as if you are connected to everyone else there in a place that’s much bigger than its physical space. It’s a place of contemplation…inviting prayer, meditation and introspection.

There is soft music, both recorded and live, readings, scripture and prayer. On one side of the room pastors Jim and Cindy Cunningham serve communion to any and all who want to participate in the celebration of Jesus. This is a come and go service; you can come and stay for the hour or just for a few minutes.

“We are amazed each year at the response from our small community” said Pastor Cindy. “People come intending to stay for a few minutes and are so moved they stay the whole hour. They say it’s because of the tranquil space. It invites them to sit back and get a soul rest in the midst of a chaotic Christmas season.”

Each year there are many tourists who come by. The comments they leave make it clear they have never experienced anything like this, ever before. Some have stated they will be back for future Christmas Eve services because they want to continue to be a part of something so special.

You are invited to experience the VOC Community Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Thursday, December 24th from 5:30pm-6:30pm, at VOC Community Nazarene Church, 55 Rojo Drive, 86351 (¼ south of the Hilton round-a-bout). If you have questions or seek more information you can call 928-284-0015, Pastor Jim’s cell at 702-810-4048, or pastorjim@vocnaz.org.

*There is more than sufficient space for appropriate social distancing.

*The pastors will be social distancing and wearing masks and gloves during the communion time, and the elements will be prepared under sanitized conditions with masks and gloves.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News