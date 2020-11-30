Conscious Meals the go-to grab-and-go eatery

Have you ever turned a vision into reality?

That is exactly what Hortensia Martinez did to birth Conscious Meals, a sensational grab-and-go eatery in West Sedona.

Due to an extreme illness in 2016, Hortensia had to leave her career of 25 years as a food scientist. Determined to heal herself, and she did, she moved to Sedona, found inspiration among the red rocks, and opened Conscious Meals in September of 2019.

Exposure at Veganfest and the Sedona Farmer’s Market put her establishment on the map. Many people were looking for Fresh Vegan Organic, Gluten Free, Soy Free and Non-GMO prepared foodstuffs.

The Dunnery stopped into the small shop in January 2020, alerted by friend C.C. Gilmore,a stylist at Habitat Furnishings next door. We perused the offering and carried out wonderful Roasted Tomato Bisque, Stuffed Cabbage (brown rice, zucchini, cabbage and more) with Marinara Sauce and Baked Falafel with Hummus and Tzatziki Sauce.

Business was doing so well that plans for expansion were soon begun along with purchase of a large espresso machine. Then CoVid came along, business plunged, and Hortensia closed the business for five months.

A September 2020 reopening has seen a steady stream of customers. Today, with an expanded menu of made to order deli items, cold press juices, frozen smoothies, the espresso bar and freshly baked goods, business is backed up. Premade meals such as lasagna, falafel and eggless quiche are in the cold case.

Several Sedona entrepreneurs contribute items found in the cold case (such as a variety of cheese spreads) or on the shelves (fair trade cacao products, corn chips and salsa and Kombucha.)

Hortensia and the Conscious Meals Family aim to give us “fresh food that replenishes the soul and nourishes the body….meals that leave you feeling light and ready to begin any activity.”

We truly feel we need this kind of establishment in the VOC and hope that Hortensia will think of the VOC when she expands. Conscious Meals is located at 1710 W. SR89A Unit #3 (near Mexidona). Its hours are Wed-Sat 10am-5pm. Catering is available.

Phone 928.862.2291. or check out online menu at https://www.zmenu.com/conscious-meals-sedona-online-menu/

Many thanks to all at Conscious Meals. We wish you all a happy and meaning-filled holiday.

Jeff and Suzie at the Dunnery