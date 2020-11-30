Cottonwood-Oak Creek suspends school bus services
VERDE VALLEY — As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, none of Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s 17 bus drivers had tested positive for COVID-19.
However, the school district, in a letter to its families, said that it has suspended transportation services effective Tuesday.
“It’s not a matter of them having COVID,” District Superintendent Steve King said Monday. “It’s a matter of having the capacity and the number of drivers to provide a reliable transportation system to and from school. I cannot guarantee the integrity of the routes at this time and that’s the reason for this decision.”
King explained Monday that there are “circumstances within many of the drivers and their families that would preclude them from driving at this time.”
“Many of our drivers are in that vulnerable population,” King said.
When asked whether any of the district’s bus drivers were waiting for the results of their COVID-19 test, both King and District Nurse Bob Clark said they could not respond.
“We believe (responding) would be a violation of HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996),” Clark said. “We cannot give specific nor vague information that would facilitate the discovery of who is being tested. That would be a violation of everybody’s privacy.”
Nov. 20, the City of Cottonwood announced in a news release that one of the drivers for Cottonwood Area Transit had tested positive for COVID-19.
King would not specify how many of the districts bus drivers were not able to work, but he did say that the district has taken seriously the COVID-19 pandemic and all safety measures.
“COCSD has been very vigorous of notifications throughout this (pandemic),” King said.
In Monday’s letter, King stated that beginning Tuesday, the district will only provide transportation services for students with an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) as mandated by applicable laws.
“If your child has an IEP and if it is not possible for you to transport your child, please contact your school by Tuesday, Dec. 1 by 4 p.m.,” King wrote. “All other families will be responsible for transporting their student(s) to and from school.”
King encouraged families to “be aware that there may be long lines at pick up and drop off lanes and plan accordingly.”
The district recommends that anyone who is unable to transport their children should contact their school and teacher to arrange remote learning services.
“I recognize that this may create additional burdens for our families, but we have no other option at this time,” King wrote. “We will continue to revisit this situation on a daily basis and will keep you informed of any changes.”
Visit cocsd.us for more information.
- Domestic violence turns deadly in Camp Verde
- Yavapai County COVID-19 cases continue to soar; Cottonwood reports most weekend infections
- Obituary: Wendy Jones Blauert 1963-2020
- Clarkdale man, Oklahoma woman arrested in connection with death investigation
- COVID-19 Camp Verde goes back to Phase I safety measures
- Update: YCSO releases video, body cam footage of deputy-involved shooting VOC woman
- Old Town Center presents Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind
- County Attorney seeks to dismiss murder charge against Cecilio Cruz
- Letter: Completely irresponsible statement by Camp Verde school board president
- Verde Connect back on county supervisors’ Dec. 2 agenda
- Domestic violence turns deadly in Camp Verde
- Clarkdale man, Oklahoma woman arrested in connection with death investigation
- Person shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy in Village of Oak Creek
- VOC woman dead in officer-involved shooting
- Clarkdale police on scene of suspicious death case
- Yavapai County prepares for COVID vaccine distribution
- Cottonwood leads Yavapai County weekend surge in COVID-19 cases
- Arizona continues to see huge spike in COVID-19 cases
- Update: YCSO releases video, body cam footage of deputy-involved shooting VOC woman
- Cottonwood man arrested on fentanyl charges
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: