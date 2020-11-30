OFFERS
Green Bag effort carries on; next collection Dec. 12

The next Verde Valley Neighborhood Food Project collection is Dec. 12. Neighborhood Coordinators will be out picking up your green bags filled with shelf stable food and delivering the bags to the collection sites. Courtesy photo

Originally Published: November 30, 2020 10:21 a.m.

The Verde Valley Neighborhood Food Project, also called the Green Bag Collection, continues collections of food donations from generous donors throughout the Verde Valley.

Collection sites in Sedona, Cottonwood, and the Village of Oak Creek (VOC) were busy with volunteers masked up and taking precautions on Nov. 10.

The next collection is Dec. 12. Neighborhood Coordinators will be out picking up your green bags filled with shelf-stable food and delivering the bags to the collection sites.

The Verde Valley Food Project serves a wide range of neighbors-in-need, including families, homeless, homebound, students, and seniors. The food is collected by Neighborhood Coordinators and distributed by food pantries. The food pantries partnered with in the VOC are Sedona Community Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul, and Verde Valley School. In Cottonwood are Jerome Methodist Pantry, Seventh Day Adventist Pantry, Spirit of Joy Pantry, and Mountain View United Methodist Church Pantry. In Sedona are Sedona Community Food Bank Pantry and Sedona Area Homeless Alliance Pantry.

Think about this: If 40 million Americans are “food insecure,” then about 285 million Americans are not. This means that there are plenty of people who can afford to offer a little help. Not everyone, of course…but more than enough to make a huge difference.

One green bag of food multiplied by 300 donors in the VOC is a powerful contribution to the poverty that creates food shortages in homes right here in the Verde Valley.

The Green Bag Collection leaders extend gratitude to our dedicated Neighborhood Coordinators and Donors. Sign up at www.verdevalleyfoodproject.org.

