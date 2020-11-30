If you cook it, they will come

SEDONA - Sedona’s gloomy restaurant and lodging numbers have bounced back for the first time during the pandemic — just as the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau has announced that it is resuming out-of-market promotions for the first time since the pandemic.

Sedona is open for business with a COVID-19 response plan is in place.

“Sedona continues to be a national leader, in terms of COVID response,” explained Emma Keider, communications manager for the Chamber.

“Our Sedona|Safe.Clean.Ready (SCR) program is unique in that it assertively educates visitors about the standards we practice and expect our visitors to follow. “

Sedona restaurants and lodging took a financial hit during several months of the pandemic.

In April, the Chamber asked visitors to postpone trips to Sedona during the coronavirus crisis and Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty and Chamber CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff supported the Forest Service closing the popular trails in the Sedona area.

After a tough four months of closures and shutdowns, restaurant and bar sales-tax collections rebounded in August in Sedona, according to Keider.

Collections for August 2020 were $383,834, compared to $335,441 in August 2019. That is an increase of 14.4 percent, she said.

“For many months now, restaurants have been adapting by emphasizing delivery and curbside pickup,” Keider said. “Many are offering discounts, buy-one-get-one and other incentives. “

The Chamber has aggressively promoted “Locals Nite Out,” on social media which is designed to boost weeknight business for Sedona restaurants by offering deals for locals only.

Lodging also started to bounce back in October as occupancy rates went up with a 1.1 percent increase in the first week of October and by 4.6 percent in the second week, according to Keider.

“This upward trend is also reflected in city sales tax collections,” she said.

The rate was a trend that was going upward, she explained. “In July, average occupancy was down 14.9 percent compared to last year, in August down 11 percent and in September down just 4.7 percent,” she pointed out.

More positive news was that the average daily rate paid for a room in Sedona was at $315.94, an increase of 8.4% compared to the same period last year.

“The economic indicators show that Sedona is re-energizing: the occupancy rate, average daily rate, traffic count and sales tax collections are all trending upward,” said Keider.

The decision to resume marketing was made with the consultation and with the approval of the City Council, she said. “When cases in the state spiked in June, the Council and Chamber agreed to cancel summer promotions,” she added. The promotions starting this month are the first promotions since February.

“We refer to these as “drive markets” where people can drive to Sedona relatively easily and are more likely (or in the case of Southern California, necessarily) going to stay multiple nights,” she said.

The Sustainable Tourism Plan, adopted in 2019 manages visitation so Sedona attracts fewer visitors who stay longer and spend more, Keider said.

“Our current promotion is aimed at the demographic that will help us achieve the goals described above, which tends to be affluent, with household incomes of more than $150, 000 in Phoenix and more than $200,000 in San Diego and Los Angeles,” she said.

City Manager Justin Clifton said a tumultuous fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020 (which ended June 30) led to local tax revenue being down this year by about $10 million. Still, in June, the Sedona City Council approved $2.95 million in its Fiscal 2021 budget for the Chamber.

That budget discussion including cautious optimism about marketing to major metropolitan areas, such as Phoenix, that are experiencing spikes in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations or deaths.

Visitors to Sedona are notified about Sedona’s safety expectations and Sedona’s mask mandate on the chamber’s web sites, at the Visitor Center, ads and on signs and posters all over town, Keider pointed out.

Then next two December locals-only “Nite Out,” deals through the Chamber are coming up and can be found at sedonachamber.com/locals-nite-out/