Leaders weigh in on importance of helping out small businesses

VERDE VALLEY – Each year, small businesses across the U.S. rely on the Thanksgiving-to-New Year’s holiday season for a large chunk of their revenue.

Never will that revenue be more needed, for many businesses, than during the COVID-19 pandemic. Business have adjusted their delivery models and have made wholesale changes in order to remain afloat amid virus concerns and restrictions.

For some, the 2020-21 holiday season might make or break things.

We talked to some Verde Valley leaders about how they plan to set the example as individual consumers — what they’ll buy, where they’ll shop and how they’ll help their communities take advantage of their small-business areas of strength.

Christian Oliva Del Rio Director, Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce

Oliva Del Rio said he supports small businesses in the Verde Valley, in part, by doing his part to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus while shopping.

“First, know what your local merchants have available online,” Oliva Del Rio said. “And what you can’t find online, call around to see if some things or services are in stock, rather than putting another body in their space.”

Oliva Del Rio said following CDC guidelines, especially around masks, sanitizing and physical distancing of six feet or more, should come naturally during the holidays.

“’Tis the season,” he said. “The spirit of loving our neighbors, and watching out for them, should be as prevalent in slowing the spread of the virus as in any other parts of our lives. Let’s be considerate of businesspeople and other customers.”

Kevin Savage, board president, Jerome Chamber of Commerce

The president of the Jerome Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors says he’ll help contribute to small-business success in his town by following safety guidelines and pointing out that not all holiday fun costs money.

“We’ve got our town’s Christmas lights up, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., every night of December,” Kevin Savage said.

Many of the annual events traditionally held in Jerome were not held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes a lighting ceremony, but the lights are still on each evening for visitors to see.

There are three museums — the Mine Museum, the Gold King Mine and Jerome Ghost Town and the Douglas Mansion museum at Jerome State Historic Park — and all three are open.

The Jerome Visitors Center, located at 310 Hull Avenue, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and most other days, depending on availability of volunteers.

Masks are required anywhere in public or inside a business you might visit in Jerome — as made clear on electronic billboards at either end of town for those driving in.

Tim Elinski, Cottonwood mayor

Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski said his family has been shopping locally, year-round, for years.

“We are committed to continuing this tradition ourselves and will be visiting some of our favorite local stores online, through their website or calling to place orders,” Elinski said. “For sure, our local favorites will welcome the business and, as we have found, are happy to help us make decisions, deliver or provide curbside pickup.”

Some of the Elinski family’s traditional purchases include local Arizona wine from the Southwest Wine Center or local tasting room — either to complement meals or to ship to out-of-state friends and family.

“We adorn our front door with a wreath that we purchase from a Cottonwood Boy Scout troop, and we always purchase a few new ornaments for our daughters to place on the tree from one of the antique shops on Main Street in Old Town,” Elinski said. “Our little dog Frida gets her own holiday treats from Pawz on Main.”

Robyn Prud’homme-Bauer, Clarkdale mayor

Newly elected Clarkdale Mayor Robyn Prud’homme-Bauer said shopping local businesses is something she does all the time — not only during the holiday season.

“Right now, it is very important that we support our local businesses,” Prud’homme-Bauer said. “It has been a tough year.”

Prud’homme-Bauer points out that there are many Clarkdale businesses to support.

“You can purchase gasoline, pet supplies, wine, beer and snacks, cacti and succulents, and everyday household supplies,” she said. “You can eat at very good restaurants and café/bakery, meet the locals at a brewery, local bar, and several wine tasting businesses, or go to a day spa for a massage.”

For either businesses that aren’t fully operational now, or for those not comfortable seeking select products or services during a pandemic gift certificates should be a consideration, Prud’homme-Bauer said. She said the Verde Canyon Railroad, Clarkdale Kayak Company, the Copper Arts Museum and the Park Hotel have such gift certificates available.

“Clarkdale has a lot to offer,” Prud’homme-Bauer said. “My holiday gift-giving will be from the wonderful local businesses in Clarkdale.”

Sandy Moriarty, Sedona mayor

Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty said she prefers to hand-deliver gifts bought in her city, but will make the adjustment this year, due to the CDC discouraging holiday gatherings of six or more people.

“I always do some local shopping for all occasions, year-round, but especially at the holidays,” Moriarty said. “I always take a case of local wine to my family in San Diego, and this year it looks like I will be shipping it.”

Moriarty said she also takes advantage of take-out or pick up the local shops that offer it.

Tosca Henry, Cottonwood Council member

Knowledge of what types of goods and services are available from local companies is important, says one Cottonwood Council member.

“Do we know where we can go to get such-and-such a product?” Tosca Henry asks, rhetorically. “We can be referral sources and advocates for the places and people we should be supporting.”

Henry said local leaders can use their social media accounts and other means to help highlight or promote a new business or one that is struggling or could simply use support.

Henry points out that the City of Cottonwood has, imbedded in its programming, the emphasis on encouraging residents and visitors to shop locally.

“It has to become a habit,” Henry said. “Yes, some businesses need more support around the holidays, but shopping locally really needs to become something we do year-round.”