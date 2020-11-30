Letter: VOCA board and Patel hotel: It makes no sense

Editor:

I have many questions trying to make sense out of the VOCA Board handling of the Patel Hotel request for construction of their Hilton Garden Inn.



The first question I have: Why do we have CC&Rs to protect our property when our Homeowners Association (VOCA) will not enforce them?

The second question I have: Why do we have an HOA at all if it searches for and finds ways to avoid enforcement of the CC&Rs?

Our community has voiced its opposition to the Patel Hotel construction at every turn of the tortuous path that Patels' application for zoning change and avoidance of the VOCA CC&Rs has taken.



VOCA has an obligation to represent its membership, but they have not. The VOCA Board meets in “closed sessions” in regard to granting or denying the Patels’ requests to build a multi-story hotel. Why is that? Why won’t VOCA allow the light of day to shine on their consideration and determination?



Why didn’t the VOCA Board have an open meeting where the membership was allowed to have their say before the VOCA Board made their determination? This makes no sense.



Again, why did the VOCA Board have a Zoom “special meeting” at which they read a prepared statement finding that the restriction that “no full two-story buildings shall be approved by the Architectural Control Committee” in the Pine Creek II CC&Rs did not apply to the Patel’s particular lot?

A reading of the Pine Creek II CC&Rs says no such thing. If that particular restriction did not apply to the Patel parcel the CC&Rs would have explicitly so stated.

I have read it: it does not. The VOCA determination makes no sense.

It further makes no sense when you read, as I have, the Patel’s appeal to the VOCA Board of the VOCA ARRC committee’s denial of their request.

In that appeal the Patel’s did not even contend that the restriction that “no full two-story buildings shall be approved by the Architectural Control Committee” did not apply to their parcel!



Why would the VOCA Board make this up and go way out of their way to grant to the Patels' a clear path to building their hotel that the vast majority of the community opposes and which is in violation of the Pine Creek II CC&Rs?

Why didn’t VOCA publish on VOCA Online the Patel appeal so that all of the membership could be informed of what arguments the Patels’ were making? Instead we have “closed sessions” and are read results of the VOCA Board’s determinations at a Zoom meeting without any membership input or open debate of the issue.



Why have CC&Rs if you don’t enforce them?



Why have an HOA at all if it does not enforce the CC&Rs?



It all just does not make any sense.

Paul Cooley, Village of Oak Creek