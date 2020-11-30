Shipping wine during the holidays? Plan ahead

VERDE VALLEY — COVID-19 hasn’t affected how wine is shipped. But it did inspire more ways to get wine into the hands of consumers.

For some Verde Valley vineyards, that meant deliveries and curbside pickup.

“Delivery all over the Verde Valley, and some very interesting virtual events, wine tasting events online,” said Paula Woolsey, vice president of the Verde Valley Wine Consortium’s board of directors and wine educator at Yavapai College. “What COVID did was create an environment where wineries had to get creative.”

As connoisseurs plan to purchase wine for themselves or send it out to families or friends for the holidays, it’s just as important to consider weather as it is to allow enough time for the wine to get to its destination.

“When the temperature is 90 degrees or higher, you’re not shipping wine — you’re cooking it,” Woolsey said. “It’s not right to send wine that’s been baked.”

Woolsey explained that the 90-degree barrier isn’t just about the temperature from where the wine ships from, but also the temperature at its intended destination.

The tasting room manager at Arizona Stronghold Vineyards in Cottonwood, Dylan Woodin said that corks pop from the bottles when wine is shipped when temperatures are less than freezing.

“Ninety degrees is too hot, 32 degrees is too cold,” Woodin said. “It’s just as important to understand where the wine will go as where it’s coming from.”

Before Verde Valley temperatures hit 90 degrees, and since temperatures have cooled, folks have had wine shipped even more than usual, said Kerry Loftus, tasting room manager of Alcantara Vineyards, off State Route 260 in Cottonwood.

“We’ve probably shipped more wine because people have been staying home,” Loftus said. “Online sales are up. Shipping has been up. Business in general is extremely up.”

Although Loftus hasn’t noticed any delays in customers receiving wine, she said it would be good for anyone ordering wine for the holidays to allow about two weeks for it to get to its destination.

“I’ve noticed some of the shipping to us here is taking longer, but for shipping wine out, I’ve noticed no change,” Loftus said. “For the holidays? It’s always better to plan ahead. Talk to your wine people about what to send.”

If you plan to visit one of the Verde Valley’s vineyards, be sure to visit their website to understand COVID-19 safety protocols, such as masks, disinfecting, and capacity.

You can also visit one of their websites to place an order.

State law requires a purchaser of wines to be at least 21 years of age and that the person accepting delivery to show proof of identification at time of delivery.

