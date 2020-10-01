Cottonwood apartment fire displaces residents

COTTONWOOD — Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department responded to a report of a fire in an apartment complex located in the 100 block of South 7th Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the doorway of a downstairs apartment located in a four-unit residence within the apartment complex, according to a news release from the City of Cottonwood.

Firefighters entered the apartment and found an active fire in the kitchen area of an apartment, the news release stated.

Although firefighters were able to quickly control fire spread, the apartment sustained extensive fire damage to the kitchen and heavy smoke damage to most of the rest of the apartment, the news release stated.

The apartment’s sole resident had already evacuated the structure at the time of firefighters’ arrival, the news release stated.

Residents of the adjacent apartments also evacuated the structure. Cottonwood fire reported no injuries.

According to the news release, firefighters located and successfully rescued a pet that was still inside the structure.

Due to the damage from the fire, the occupants of the affected apartment were displaced until repairs can be made.

The fire cause is currently under investigation.

Assistance was provided by Verde Valley Fire District, Cottonwood Police Department and Arizona Crisis Team.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42