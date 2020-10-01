September COVID data shows reversing trend for Arizona

September’s COVID-19 data provided the most encouraging numbers Arizona has seen since May.

Arizona finished the month with 16,361 positive tests and 600 deaths. That’s nearly 10,000 fewer cases than what was recorded in August with half as many deaths.

Arizona’s final September data remains slightly higher than the number of positive tests and deaths the state experienced in May.

Arizona finished the month with 705 positive tests and 24 deaths for the final 24-hour reporting period. Since testing began in January, Arizona has documented 219,212 positive tests and 5,674 deaths. The state’s positive test ratio has dropped to 10.4%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit capacity currently stands at 78%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period. July 15 was the last time the state reported 3,000 cases in a single day. July 21 was the last day 2,000 cases was reported. Sept. 18 was the last day in which 1,000 or more cases was reported.

Yavapai County Community Health Services reports one new Sedona-Verde Valley case in the past 24 hours. Verde Valley Medical Center currently has two COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Thursday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 4,032 of the state’s 5,674 deaths. There have been 901 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 142,287. That is followed by:

-Pima County has 25,706 cases.

-Yuma County, 12,765 cases.

-Pinal County, 10,672 cases.

-Navajo County, 5,802 cases.

-Coconino County, 4,198 cases.

-Mohave County, 4,017 cases

-Apache County, 3,569 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 1.76 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 10.4%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (105,856), with 329 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 24,798 times with 4,032 deaths.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services reports only one new Sedona-Verde Valley case over the past 24 hours. Throughout the county, there have been 2,575 positive test results with 84 deaths and 1,317 patients having recovered from coronavirus.

YCCHS reports 737 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-285 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-157 in Camp Verde.

-104 in Sedona.

-67 in Clarkdale.

-52 in Rimrock.

-37 in the Village of Oak Creek.

-34 in Cornville.

-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 43,474 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 94% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 1,108-1,467 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

Hospital Reports

Thursday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported two COVID-positive patients admitted with three tests pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 55 patients with four in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported six positive tests with 10 results pending. FMC has admitted 195 patients; 36 of those patients are in critical care.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 7.26 million Thursday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 207,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 150 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are an estimated 34million cases worldwide, with 1.02 million deaths and 23.7 million recoveries.

