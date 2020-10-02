OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Oct. 02
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Verde opening on Valley Academy governing board

By Bill Helm | AZShutterbug42
Originally Published: October 2, 2020 9:20 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter is again looking fill a vacancy on the Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education governing board.

The opening on the Valley Academy governing board was created by the resignation of Steve Pike, effective Aug. 2.

Carter’s office initially sought a replacement for Pike by Sept. 24. Since there were no applicants, Carter has reposted the position.

Camp Verde residents interested in serving on the Valley Academy district governing board have until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 to submit a letter of interest.

Anyone interested in filling the vacancy should send a letter of interest and a resume to Tim Carter, Yavapai County School Superintendent, Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Letters and resumes can also be faxed to 928-771-3329, or emailed to tim.carter@yavapai.us.

Candidates should include information about themselves, why they would like to be a board member, physical address and mailing address, email address, and home/work phone numbers. Candidates may also include letters of recommendation or support if they wish.

The opening on the Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education governing board was created by the resignation of Steve Pike, who cited time conflicts for why he is leaving the board.

Carter will interview candidates at the Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education District office in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Carter expects to appoint the new Valley Academy board member by Friday, Oct. 16. The appointment will be valid from that date until Dec. 31, 2022.

If you have any questions, call Tim Carter at 928-925-6560.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Opening on VACTE board
County looks to fill vacancy on Valley Academy School Board
Wieweck to fill vacancy on Valley Academy of CTE board
Jason Little resigns from Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board
College board seeks replacement for Filardo
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News