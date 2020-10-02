Ken Ewing debuts Sedona Burgers and Dogs

We were looking for a happy hour during this COVID time -- a rare thing in the VOC -- when we strolled into the Decanter Tasting Room and were met by an enthusiastic server, Brianna Hutton.

Brianna prepared a delicious Charcuturie platter for us. While educating us about our wine pours, she gave us the buzz about her boss, Ken Ewing, opening Sedona Burgers and Dogs in Bell Rock Plaza.

We knew of but had not written about the previous hot dog business that Ken took over; 25 Bell Rock Plaza has been at least five different businesses since we moved her in 2000.

Now that we have seen it with our own eyes, talked extensively with Brianna, the present manager of both establishments, we think it will be a good addition to the food offerings in that location.

With a fresh coat of paint indoors and out and the menu on the wall listing every kind of sandwich, be it vegan, chicken, burgers or dogs, Sedona Burger and Dogs officially opened Sept. 14, 2020.

A half dozen umbrella tables sit on the existing patio and that area will be extended wit picnic tables added. An outdoor service area will be ready when the liquor license comes through in the next three months.

The Dunnery ordered carry-out: hamburgers with pickles and crispy onion rings (special request). The tasty ¼ lb burgers on brioche buns came with a generous portion of French Fries. We thought the deal was as good or even a slight bit better than our in-town favorite. Closer too.

Brianna told us of things present and in the works:

The Decanter Tasting Room, Ste 100 in The Collective now has a wine club. There is a monthly fee and tasting/education the second Sunday of each month. 928-284-0134.

There will be a loyalty card for use at both Sedona Burgers and Dogs and The Decanter Tasting Room.

A fun event, or dog fight as we have named it, is soon to be announced. Customers can taste and rate their favorite among the Sonoran Dog, Chicago Dog, Seattle Dog and Coney Island Dog

Many thanks and best wishes to Brianna Hutton and her employees, Derek Oster and Tony King for their kind attention.

Sedona Burgers and Dogs is presently open Wednesday-Sunday 11-7. Check website or call 928 862 2051.

To Your health and Happiness, Jeff and Suzie at The Dunnery