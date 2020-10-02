OFFERS
Marauder football comes up short in Flagstaff

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: October 2, 2020 7:07 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF –Despite showing improvement in several areas compared to 2019, the Mingus Union football losing streak continues.

The Marauders came up short in Friday’s season opener against the Flagstaff Eagles, losing 7-0.

Mingus had several promising drives, including one in the final minute of the game, when a stop on a short run turned the ball over to Flagstaff on downs.

The spot and a chain measurement on Mingus’ final offensive play showed the Marauders appeared to be about one foot short of a first down.

The Marauder defense played well most of the contest. Mingus benefitted from three first-half Flagstaff turnovers.

Official statistics were not yet available, but penalties had a major impact. Some big plays were negated, including one on the Marauders’ final drive.

Flagstaff scored the game’s only points on a fourth-down run in the second quarter that capped a short drive. Mingus was frequently on the sour end of field position in the contest.

Mingus didn’t win any games in 2019. Its losing streak, dating to the 2018 playoffs, is now at 12 games.

The Marauders host Mohave for their home opener Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. Restrictions and guidelines for spectators and participants at Mingus home athletic events can be found here.

