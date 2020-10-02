Obituary: Carol Lee McBane Stevens, 1940-2020

Carol Lee McBane Stevens of Camp Verde, passed away on September 24, 2020, in Cottonwood, Arizona. She was 80 years old.

At her request, no services will be held.



Carol was born on July 26, 1940, in Wellsburg, West Virginia. She was the daughter of Elmer and Virginia McBane.



She married Tarrant (Terry) Lee Stevens on February 14, 1959. Terry passed away in 2018, months short of their 60th wedding anniversary. They were longtime residents of the Verde Valley.



Carol worked in the banking industry for many years in many different capacities. She also was employed and retired from the Yavapai County Court. Carol was an avid reader and loved to knit. She was known for her love of animals. She and Terry loved the Delta Queen Steamboat and enjoyed going on riverboat cruises.



She loved her family, particularly her only grandson Max, and was deeply loved in return. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Terry, brother Charles (Bing) McBane, and sister Linda Mae McBane. She is survived by her beloved sons, Michael Lawrence Stevens of Pierce, Colorado, and Marty Lewis Stevens of Camp Verde, and cherished grandson Timothy Lee (Max) Stevens of Pierce, Colorado. She is also survived by her two sisters, Joyce McBane Delaware and Gay McBane Mercurio, and a large extended family. She will be missed more than words can express.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, Yavapai County Humane Society or Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary, 378 Candy Kitchen Road, HC 61 Box 28, Ramah, NM 87321. Condolences may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by survivors.