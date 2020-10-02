Obituary: Elena Trujillo Ramirez, 1920-2020

Elena “Helen” Trujillo Ramirez, July 17, 1920 - September 25, 2020.

On Friday, September 25, our Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Aunt; Helen Trujillo Ramirez, was carried up to Heaven while surrounded by her family.

Helen was the wife of Anastacio and the last of Trujillo siblings being the second oldest of seven who were born and raised in Cottonwood, Arizona.



Helen was a fun-loving soul who recently celebrated her 100th birthday and will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, unconditional love, and dedication to her family as well as her love for dancing, baking, cooking, and crocheting.

She was a woman of many talents. She was an extremely accomplished seamstress, volunteer at the Moose Lodge, and a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and Elks Lodge.



Left to cherish her memory are her children Ruben Ramirez and Lupe Stenzel, four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Helen was a true friend to everyone she met and will be dearly missed.

The family would like to thank the staff at Country Care Assisted Living for the loving care they provided to Helen. It isn’t often that we come across someone so special that the person stays with you forever - our Mom, Grandma, Nana, and Tia. We know you are dancing up in Heaven.



Services will be determined in the near future and will be posted. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.