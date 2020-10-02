Obituary: Mable Ann Berry, 1938-2020

Mable Ann “Mae” Berry passed away September 18, 2020 at Mountain Care of Snowflake Assisted Living Facility, Snowflake, Arizona, following a courageous battle with dementia.

She was born Mable Ann Ferguson in Hoytville, Ohio, December 22, 1938.



Not only was she a wonderful loving wife, mother and grandma, she was also the best confidant and friend to her children and grandchildren. You could always talk to her and tell her anything and she would respond in love. She was always there for anyone in need and always adopting family along the way, which in turn earned her the name momma Mae.



She resided in the Verde Valley for over 45 years prior to moving to Mountain Care Of Snowflake. She had numerous jobs throughout her life including activities director at the Center in Cottonwood, Arizona, but her last was at Bashas, in the floral department.

She was a member of the VFW and the American Legion and was in the Color Guard. Mae loved the outdoors, camping, motorcycles, dancing, and was always up to try something new. In fact, in her 70’s she purchased a trike to ride around on, she didn’t want to be left behind when it came to motorcycles!



After raising a family of five children and losing her husband, John Van Kleeck to a heart attack, she fell in love with Jack Berry and remarried again, another musician, together they raised his girls.

She is survived by: daughter, Sheree Billings and spouse Bryan, daughter, Candance Greenwood and spouse Matt, daughter, Gail Ganis and spouse Steve, son, Earl Van Kleeck and spouse Kathy, stepdaughter Jocelyn Alvey and spouse Jesse, stepdaughter Jamie Verdeck and stepdaughter Jennifer Woodson; brother, Albert Dimond, sister, Laverne Powell and spouse John, brother, Rich Dimond and spouse Sheri. Grandchildren: Jason Newell, Bryann Billings, Sheneal Giorgianni, Sue Ann McCullough, Cassie McCullough, JT Van Kleeck, Kathryn Van Kleeck, Nicole Trantham, Anthony Trantham, Matthew Trantham, Stephanie Ganis, Justin Ganis and many more, to numerous to mention.



She is preceded in death by her mother Ina Pearl Snyder, husbands John Van Kleeck and Jack Berry, son, Johnnie Van Kleeck, sister, Jane Simon and grandson Ryan Billings.



There will be a celebration of life service in Camp Verde, Arizona at the VFW on October, 22, 2020, at 11:00 am.



Information provided by survivors.