Obituary: Richard L. Wood

Richard L. “Woody” Wood, 68, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away peacefully in his sleep, after years of fighting cancer, on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Richard was born a proud Texan, in El Paso, Texas. Richard was an only child, and he and his parents moved to San Simon, Arizona, a small farming and ranching town, when he was only 6 months old.

Later, they moved to Mesa, Arizona, where he graduated from Westwood High School, Mesa Community College, and A.S.U.



Richard had many talents and interests! He loved fly fishing, playing his bass guitar, being a professional photographer, riding his John Deere lawnmower, grilling outside, attending church at C.V.C.C, Elks Club, Real Estate broker and especially family activities and outings!

Richard is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joyce (Black) Wood, and their two children, Morgan Wood, and Allison (Wood) Gates (Craig); three grandsons, Johnny Wood, Kale Wood, Kohl Gates, four step-grandchildren, Hailey, Bradley, Riley, Ashley Takemoto.





Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Robert “Woody” Wood, his half-brother, Robert Wood, his parents-in-law Geneva and Raymond Black.

There will be a Celebration of Life for his family, and church family to attend in October. Please share your condolence at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.



