Obituary: Samuel A. Huffman, 1930-2020

Samuel A. Huffman, born in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, November 2, 1930, passed away peacefully September 21, 2020, with family by his side.





Sam grew up in the steel towns of PA from Beaver Falls to Elwood City and Midland. At age 13, the family moved to Upland, California, and at the age of 20, Sam enlisted in the Army and served in Korea, receiving the Army Occupation Medal, the UN Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal with Two Bronze Service Stars.



Sam loved Arizona traveling her highways and back roads for over 60 years. He enjoyed careers in sales and marketing for Kraft Foods, AC Delco and Gulf Oil before becoming a successful entrepreneur. After moving from California and returning from the service, he lived in Tucson, Flagstaff, Phoenix, Camp Verde, Cottonwood and his final 3 years in Scottsdale, close to his two daughters and three of his grandchildren.





Flagstaff held a special place in Sam’s heart for a number of reasons. Besides a great career and lifelong friendships, he married his soul mate Loma Lois Lane shortly after being set-up on a blind date by a mutual friend. They moved to Phoenix and began their life as a blended family. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2012 shortly before Loma passed in 2013.









Sam was a proud Master Mason of the Chino Valley Lodge No. 427 passing his degree of Freemasonry in 1958.



He was a devoted husband, respected businessman, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He practiced what he taught his children and grandchildren; be kind to everyone and always work to the best of your ability!



He was not one to sit for very long. In fact, well past retirement, one of Sam’s favorite jobs was driving a shuttle between various Arizona cities and towns; he loved meeting people and hearing about their lives and travels.



Next to the love of his wife, he took great pride and joy in watching his children chart their own course and succeed in what they did, second only to watching his grandchildren’s life choices and learning of their successes.







Sam is survived by his five children, Mike (Mt. Balde, CA), David (Phelan, CA), Paul (San Clemente, CA), Chere and Kimberly (Both in Scottsdale, AZ); 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.





A short COVID sensitive memorial service will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2 pm at Citizen’s Cemetery in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Flowers may be sent to Norvel Owens Mortuary at 914 E. Route 66, Flagstaff AZ 86001, (928.774.2211).



Donations may be made in Sam Huffman’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (StJude.org/donate).



Information provided by survivors.