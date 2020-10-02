Oct. 5 is deadline to register to vote in general election

Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman reminds voters to register/update their voter information by Monday, Oct. 5, in order to vote in the November general election.

You can visit the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office at 1015 Fair St. Rm 228, Prescott or 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood to register in-person 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit www.servicearizona.com to register online until 11:59 p.m.

Election materials cannot be forwarded. If you have changes to your residential or mailing address (i.e. no longer have a post office box, rural route, or receive your mail at a location other than your residence) please contact our office at 928-771-3248 or visit www.servicearizona.com to update your voter registration by Monday, Oct. 5.

Ballots will be mailed to voters requesting Automatic Ballot-by-Mail on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Be sure to sign your affidavit envelope in your original handwriting.

Voters may vote early in-person or vote a replacement ballot beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office 1015 Fair St., Prescott or 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 30. Proper identification is required.

The last day to request an early ballot be mailed to you is Friday, Oct. 23. Visit www.my.arizona.vote to request a one-time early ballot or call 928-771-3248.

Instead of mailing your voted ballot-by-mail, please consider using one of the county's 13 official ballot drop boxes located throughout the county. This saves the County 60-cents per ballot in tax dollars. Visit www.yavapai.us/GOVOTE for locations. Do not mail your ballot back after Tuesday, Oct. 27. Late ballots will not be tabulated.

Vote Center voters, you will need to present proper identification. Visit yavapai.us/GoVote for Vote Center locations and identification requirements.

Voters needing special accommodations, call 928-771-3248 or e-mail us at web.voter.registration@yavapai.us.

Important Dates:

• Last day to register/update info to vote: Monday, Oct. 5.

• First day to vote early in-person: Wednesday, Oct. 7.

• Automatic ballots-by-mail mailed: Wednesday, Oct. 7.

• Last day to request and be mailed a ballot: Friday, Oct. 23.

• Last day to mail ballots back through USPS to arrive on time: Tuesday, Oct. 27.

• Last day to vote early in-person: Friday, Oct. 30.

• Election Day – Vote Centers are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Common voter questions and answers

• How can I register to vote? You can register Online at https://servicearizona.com/ if you have an Arizona Driver License or Arizona issued ID. You can also call at 928-771-3248 or email at web.voter.registration@yavapai.us to request a registration form be mailed to you or print and return your form at https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/2020_Printable_VR_Form.pdf. The Voter Registration Form must be accompanied by a copy of one of the following: Arizona Driver License, Arizona issued ID, Birth Certificate, Passport, Tribal ID or Naturalization number

• Can I drop my registration form off at the Recorders Office? The office building is currently closed to the public. You can drop off your form along one of the above documents into the designated drop boxes outside of our offices 1015 Fair St. in Prescott or 10 S. 6th St. in Cottonwood.

• Why am I receiving mailers and post cards saying I need to register to vote? The Recorders Office has not sent any mailers, forms, post cards or materials requesting voter registration. The parties and several special interest groups are sending out these mailers to promote voter registration.

• Do I need to re-register or update my information? You do not need to fill out another registration form unless you want to update your address, party preference or inform us of any other important changes.

• Where can I drop off my ballot instead of mailing it back? You can drop off your signed affidavit envelope and ballot at the Yavapai County Administration Building, 1015 Fair St, Prescott, Yavapai County Annex Building, 10 S. 6th St. Cottonwood, any drop box location in Yavapai County or a vote center on election day. All locations can be located on our website at https://www.yavapai.us/electionsvr/.