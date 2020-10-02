Is Prop 207 the best way to legalize marijuana?
Originally Published: October 2, 2020 2:59 p.m.
Most Read
- Cottonwood Police: Source of odor at restaurant undetermined
- California man last seen in Verde Valley
- Fire slows weekend traffic along I-17 in Camp Verde
- Brothers accused of passing counterfeit money
- Tiny-home Clarkdale development approved
- Cottonwood man: 12 years in prison for sexual abuse
- September COVID data shows reversing trend for Arizona
- Jerome couple takes ownership of Mine Cafe
- ‘Crazy, crazy’ real estate market puts Arizona city on national top-five list
- ADOT detectives arrest used-car dealer on charges of defrauding customers and lenders
- Cottonwood Police: Source of odor at restaurant undetermined
- Cottonwood police commander killed in vehicle-motorcycle crash
- Man jailed in traffic death of police commander
- Verde Heritage: 1920 Prescott-Jerome Highway
- California man last seen in Verde Valley
- Cottonwood teen arrested for alleged weapons offense
- Protesters, 9/11 tribute converged in downtown Prescott
- Verde Valley Raceway coming to Camp Verde
- Fire slows weekend traffic along I-17 in Camp Verde
- ‘Crazy, crazy’ real estate market puts Arizona city on national top-five list
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: