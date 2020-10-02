Village Rotary Club needs volunteers, sponsorships for work on community garden

SEDONA — More volunteers. More sponsorships.

That’s what the Rotary Club of Sedona Village needs as it converts the former Big Park Elementary School baseball field into a community garden.

For the garden to be a success and to be sustainable, the Rotary Club needs its community to be a part of the three-phase project, said Heather Hermen, Rotary Club president elect.

Hermen explained that volunteers are needed to help construct the garden’s raised beds.

“We plan to use cinder blocks or paving stones to construct them,” Hermen said. “From there, we’ll paint them, and make some interesting shapes with the beds. We’ll engage the local youth to even add some handprints and decorations to the beds.”

Hermen also said that any community members who want a raised bed at the community garden can email her at heather@frontburnermedia.com for more information.

“Once they contact me, we’ll have someone, or myself, reach out and begin engaging with them to share ideas, fee structure, policies for being a part of the garden, and more,” Hermen said.

More information about the Rotary Club of Sedona Village plans for the community garden is at sedonavillagerotary.org.

More sponsorships

Not only is the public invited to take part in the community garden, the Sedona Village Rotary also has plans to grow produce in the organic, chemical-free garden. The Rotary also has plans for composting, as well as a seed sharing program, and also hopes to rain harvest.

One of the Rotary Club’s more immediate needs, Hermen said, is business participation as it constructs the community garden.

“Our sponsorship levels make it possible to even have a space at the Garden for their own future planting and growing needs if that fits their vision,” Hermen said. “We don’t just need cash. We also need in-kind sponsors. We could use handy individuals and companies who are interested in building raised beds, donating the supplies for the raised beds (such as) cinder blocks, paved stones, gravel, irrigation equipment/supplies/work, soil, landscaping companies with a few hours to spare to consult, and any business in general interested in exposure for their business for their sponsorship and support.”

On July 7, the Sedona-Oak Creek School Board voted 4-to-0 to approve plans by the Rotary Club of Sedona Village to put in the community garden on the baseball diamond and surrounding baselines, as well as the dugouts and snack shack/storage shed.

Anyone interested in sponsoring or donating can contact Heather Hermen at 928-202-2374 or heather@frontburnermedia.com.

The Rotary Club also invites anyone to join its meetings at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rotary Club meets via Zoom.

Hermen said the Rotary Club hopes to transition its meetings back to an in-person model by the third Thursday in October.

In-person meetings will be held in room 108 at Big Park Community School, 25 W. Saddlehorn Road, Sedona.

