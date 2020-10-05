OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Oct. 05
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Blasting at Cottonwood slag pile

Minerals Research, Inc.’s slag recovery project in Cottonwood. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

Minerals Research, Inc.’s slag recovery project in Cottonwood. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

Originally Published: October 5, 2020 10:03 a.m.

Minerals Research, Inc. reported Monday that there will be some blasting activity conducted at the slag pile on Wednesday, Oct. 7 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

“This activity will be carefully monitored and we expect minimal to no impact on the community,” the news release stated.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Blasting to take place Friday at Cottonwood slag pile
Slag pile blasting set for Friday
Blasting activity planned Friday at Cottonwood slag pile
Slag pile blasting planned April 2
Blasting notice at slag pile in Cottonwood
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News