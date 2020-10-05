Blasting at Cottonwood slag pile
Originally Published: October 5, 2020 10:03 a.m.
Minerals Research, Inc. reported Monday that there will be some blasting activity conducted at the slag pile on Wednesday, Oct. 7 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
“This activity will be carefully monitored and we expect minimal to no impact on the community,” the news release stated.
