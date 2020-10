Community events and announcements: Oct. 5, 2020

Independent seeks readers’ military service stories, photos

The Verde Independent wants to share with readers the stories of local residents’ service in the U.S. military in a special section.

The section will be published in November in observance of Veterans Day.

Men and women who served in the U.S. armed forces may submit the history of their service, as well as photos, to bhelm@verdenews.com by Friday, Oct. 30.

Veterans may also bring their information to the Verde Independent, 116 S. Main St., Cottonwood.

All veterans who live in Yavapai County are welcome to participate in this salute to Veterans edition.

Submissions must include the veteran’s full name, city or town of residence, dates of service in the U.S. military, branch of service, military rank, medals and commendations, and contact information for editorial purposes only should there be questions.

For more information, call Bill Helm at 928-634-2241 ext. 6102.

Shred-a-thon, free flu shots Oct. 16

Friday, Oct. 16 in the parking lot of Beaver Creek School, 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, a Shred-a-Thon will be held from noon until 3 p.m. or until the Sir Speedy Shred Truck reaches capacity.

Bring as much as four medium size boxes to be shredded at no charge. Additional boxes will be shredded for a fee of $10 cash, per box, payable to the Sir Speedy truck driver.

Also, on Oct. 16, in the Beaver Creek School parking lot, Yavapai County will conduct a drive-through for free flu shots from noon until 5:30 p.m.

Participants will be asked to social distance and wear a mask at these events.

These events are made available by AARP Arizona in coordination with Yavapai County District 2 Supervisor Tom Thurman and the Beaver Creek Community Action Team.

Lunch Wednesday at Camp Verde American Legion

From noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Post 93 Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary serves lunch at the legion, 286 S. 3rd St.

Lunch is open to the public. Cost is $6 and includes lunch and dessert, as well as a soda or water.

Menu changes each week, so call the post at 928-567-6154 to find out what is going to be served.

Music in the Stacks back at Camp Verde Library

The next Music in the Stacks is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room.

A free monthly concert series, Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona.

There are 4-6 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month. October's concert features Mark Larson, Michael Peters, Jim French and a special guest. These free concerts will continue the second Thursday of every month at the same time and location.

Special precautions have been taken to ensure everyone’s health and safety, including extensive cleaning and sanitizing, arranging the seating to allow for social distancing, and keeping the rear doors open for the duration of the concert.



Also, as a reminder, masks are required in the library.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Virtual community conversation on systemic oppression

Join Camp Verde Community Library online at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 for a free FRANK Talk about systemic oppression.

Rory Gilbert, M.Ed., SPHR, SHRM-SCP, will present the program via an online Zoom meeting co-hosted by Camp Verde Community Library’s Zack Garcia.



A brief recorded video introduction will be followed by a live interactive discussion with Gilbert.

To attend the event, participants must register at the library’s Facebook page (@campverdelibrary), click onto ‘events.’ Space is limited to 30 participants.

This program will provide an opportunity to explore how systems impact people differently, and steps eliminate unfair treatment and harm to others.

FRANK Talks is an interactive community conversation program from Arizona Humanities in partnership with the Arizona State Library, Archives, and Public Records.

Attendees discuss issues of local and national importance. FRANK Talks encourage participants to weigh facts, provide the opportunity to put them in context, and consider different points of view.

Learn more about FRANK Talks at azhumanities.org.

Manage adversity, trauma in time of COVID-19

The Sedona Women (TSW) will present Resilience: The Key to Managing Adversity and Trauma at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 via Zoom.

COVID-19 has introduced multiple stresses in multiple ways.

TSW’s three-person panel of experts will discuss resiliency and offer actionable ways to cope during these stressful times.

Keynote Speaker Teri Pipe, Ph.D., RN, will address why some people handle crisis differently and triumph, while others crash.



Local resident Carmen Griffin will discuss her experience with resiliency and how she has personally used techniques to balance her life and successfully beat depression.

Barbara Litrell, TSW member and current President of The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley, will moderate the panel as well as provide her own insights and experiences with resiliency.

Following the keynote speaker presentation, panelists will continue the discussion on resiliency and conduct an audience Q&A.

To register for this important virtual event visit thesedonawomen.com, click on the “Events and Programs” tab, and find “October Program-Resilience.”

Give blood in Cottonwood

The next blood drive in Cottonwood is from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 in the event room at Verde Valley Christian Church, 406 S. 6th St.

Contact Susan Van Gorp for more information at 928-851-6117 or visit Bloodhero.com (Sponsor code: VVCC). To schedule a donation, call 877-258-4825 or visit Vitalant.org.

Anyone who gives blood will receive a coupon from ACME Pizzaria for a free 10-inch cheese pizza.

Community Outreach Services

Join Catholic Charities Community Outreach Services in the Key Lime Room at Camp Verde Community Library between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 to learn about Veterans services, housing issues, mental health services, and other available community resources.



Room accommodations providing social distancing and sanitization have been implemented.



Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road, just off of Montezuma Castle Highway. For more information, call 928-554-8380.

Cottonwood's 66th annual Christmas Parade

Cottonwood's 66th annual Christmas Parade is scheduled Saturday, Dec. 5. This year’s theme is “Arizona Dreamin,” so put on your creative hats of all things Arizona that you dream of and come be a part of this truly hometown tradition. There will be floats, dancers, horses and much, much more. Prizes are awarded for Best Parade Theme, Best Commercial Float, Best Community Spirit and Best Marching/Walking Groups.

Registration is going on now. The early registration discount will disappear on Nov. 1, so do not delay. Non-Profit applicants are $10 and Commercial applicants are $25 until the end of October. After that Non-profits will be $20 and Commercial will be $40. This is a fun and effective way to get your organization or business recognized as a part of our great community.

You may pick up an application at the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce offices, 849 Cove Parkway, Cottonwood, or go online to www.CottonwoodChamberAZ.org where you may register and pay. Registering online is faster and that is important because your position in the line-up is dependent on the order of registration.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Starting from the parking lot at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, it will travel east on Cherry Street, turn left on Main Street and continue north all the way into Old Town Cottonwood. Bundle up, bring your chairs, and experience a true home town Christmas Parade. There are floats, fancy cars including one covered with toys, mountain men in authentic dress, dogs, horses, pigs, lambs, dancers, old tractors, fire trucks and much, much more!

Please contact the Chamber at info@cottonwoodchamberaz.org or call the Chamber of Commerce offices at 928-634-7593.

Clarkdale board and commission vacancies

Clarkdale residents are invited to make a difference in their community and help guide the future of the town by volunteering and applying for board and commission vacancies.

There are two positions on the Design Review Board and one on the Municipal Property Corporation.

The only qualification for applicants is that they must reside within town limits.

Boards and commissions usually meet once per month, but can meet more or less often depending on town business. A description of boards and commissions is posted on the website clarkdale.az.gov.

Applications may be downloaded from the website as well, and are also available at the Administration Building, 39 N. Ninth St., Clarkdale.

Return completed applications to MaryEllen.dunn@clarkdale.az.gov. Call 928-639-2453 with questions.

Republican luncheon Oct. 13

The public is invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and Rusty Bowers, speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, will be the event’s speakers.

Sen. Fann was elected in November of 2016 to represent Legislative District 1, which covers 8,000 square miles throughout Yavapai County and portions of Maricopa County.

Fann previously served this district from 2011 to 2016 as a State Representative. She continues to represent her community by serving as a precinct committeeman and is a member of the Rotary International and Elks.

Fann currently serves as the vice-chair of both the Finance Committee and the Transportation and Technology Committee and as a member of the Natural Resources, Energy and Water Committee.

Bowers has represented District 25 since Jan. 5, 2015. Before that, he was a member of the Arizona Senate from 1997–2001, and the Arizona House of Representatives from 1993–1997.

Bowers is also a classically trained artist with an emphasis in watercolor, oil painting and sculpting.

Doors open at 11 a.m., Lunch served at 11:15 a.m., meeting and programs begin at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $12 and includes entree, salad, dessert, coffee or iced tea. No lunch charge is $5 venue fee, sodas are $1 extra.

RSVP by email before Friday Oct. 9 to, MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-295-8769.

Watch Oct. 5 League of Women Voters forum

The League of Women Voters of Greater Verde Valley will host an online forum on Oct. 5 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on the proposed consolidation of Cottonwood-Oak Elementary District and Mingus Union High School District.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, the forums will be live-streamed and videotaped by Verde Valley TV. A direct link to live-stream the forums can be found at myradioplace.com/vvtv-2.

After the live broadcast, each forum will also be available through Suddenlink channel 2, and Sparklight, channel 1065), and also online at youtube.com/user/VerdeValleyTV, and lwvverdevalley.com, and other social media.

Windmill Park Farmers Market open through December

The Windmill Park Farmers Market in Cornville is open through December.

Located at 9550 Cornville Road, come to the market to shop for fresh local organic foods along the creek, under the trees, in the cool grass of a beautiful park.

Windmill Park Farmers Market is held Mondays from 2 p.m. until dusk.

8-week classes start Oct. 12

Yavapai College will offer a variety of eight-week classes to help students catch up, get ahead or even launch a new life direction.

The nearly 100 classes will start Oct. 12 and will offer something for the lifelong learner. A list of eight-week classes is at yc.edu/v6/marketing/pages/eight-week-classes.html.

Sedona cancels three fall signature events

With Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order prohibiting public group gatherings of more than 50 people and the city’s desire to keep residents and visitors safe, Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department will not hold the following three events this fall:

Pumpkin Splash, Oct. 17;

Uptown Trick-or-Treat, Oct. 31.

For more information about Parks and Recreation opportunities, visit sedonaaz.gov/parks.

Job and Career Virtual Fair 2020

Yavapai College will hold a virtual, online job fair from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 on the Premier Virtual platform. The fair will be open to the public.

Yavapai College is inviting interested community members to this free fair featuring more than 65 employers with more than 400 job openings.

Those who wish to attend must register at yc.edu/jobfair. Click “Registration Link” under the Job Seekers section of the web page. There is also a link for a three minute training video on how to use the premier virtual platform.

The job fair is offered through the efforts of Yavapai College, Prescott Chamber of Commerce, Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce, Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, ARIZONA@WORK, NACOG, Prescott Valley Economic Development Center, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and US Vets.

The job fair is for job recruitment, as well as career opportunities and resources that can lead to jobs.

Wanted: Hi-Lo Yearbooks

Did you or someone in your family attend Mingus Union High School in Jerome?

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is seeking copies of the Hi-Lo yearbooks dated 1959 to 1972.

“Though the school was located in Jerome, sports were practiced and played in Clarkdale,” said Michael Lindner, CHSM president. “That makes them relevant to Clarkdale.”

CHSM would like to borrow any of the issues not currently in the collection. The property will not be harmed in any way. It will be returned to the owner after it is scanned.

To help, call 928-649-1198 or email info@clarkdalemuseum.org.

Visitors can peruse copies of the Clarkdale High School Alchemist (1920-1950) and the Hilltopper (1952-1957) by visiting the CHSM website at clarkdalemuseum.org.

Yappy Hour returns

The City of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department has brought back Yappy Hour on Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on the multi-use field in Posse Grounds Park.

This is the opportunity for your four-legged friend to run and socialize with other dogs. Per city code and park rules, dogs are not allowed on the athletic fields and are required to be on a leash, but during Yappy Hour, participants get to bend those rules.

If there is a high volume of violators using the fields during non-program hours, or participants are not following COVID-19 protocols, this program will be discontinued.

For more information and to review the rules in full detail, visit sedonaaz.gov/parks.

Clarkdale plans Halloween events but cancels 2020 Safe Trick or Treating

The Town of Clarkdale typically hosts the Safe Trick or Treating event on Halloween each year with more than 1,500 trick-or-treaters and their families visiting the streets of upper Clarkdale.

Due to COVID-19 and public health and safety concerns for the children and their families, the Town will not hold its annual Halloween event as usual this year. To keep the Halloween spirit alive, Clarkdale will instead do the following:

-Decorate Town Park gazebo: Town staff, along with the help of volunteers, will decorate the Town Park and gazebo with festive Halloween decorations, thanks to sponsor State Farm Agent Jennifer Griffin.

-Best Halloween House Decorating Competition: Clarkdale residents will compete for the best decorated home. Entries will be posted online for the public to vote for a People’s Choice winner and judges will choose the First-Place winner.

-Virtual Children’s Costume Contest: Clarkdale’s traditional costume contest takes on a new look this year. Verde Valley children will compete for the best costume in their age group. Entries will be accepted online through the Town’s Facebook page.

If you would like to contribute to Halloween 2020 or sponsor the Halloween House Competition or the Children’s Costume Contest, here is how you can donate:

-Drop off at the Town Administration Building at 39 N. 9th St., Clarkdale

-Mail to: Town of Clarkdale, Attn: Parks & Recreation, P.O. Box 308, Clarkdale, AZ 86324

For planning purposes, donations would be appreciated by Sept. 12.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 928-639-2460 or by email: parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov.

Art classes offered at Muse Gallery in Old Town

Just for the fun of it. Art classes available at the Muse Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood are now available through virtual or in-person classes.

Try wine glass painting, mandalas, or alcohol ink.

Visit the-muse-gallery.com/events or FB @OTCMuseGallery.

Also Saturdays at 3 p.m. - FB LIVE each week see a new artist in house or in their studio, talking about their art and techniques.

Montezuma Well needs volunteers

The National Park Service is looking for several dedicated local volunteers to help with visitor programming at Montezuma Well National Monument, 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, off Forest Service Road 618. If you have ever wanted to share your appreciation for Montezuma Well with visitors from near and far, this is your chance.

National Park Service will offer training opportunities in August with plans to reopen Montezuma Well in September.

Staff, volunteers and visitors are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distancing at all times. The monument’s Outlet and Swallet trails will remain closed and one-way traffic will be encouraged to facilitate social distancing.

National Park Service is looking for dedicated, local community members to contribute on a regular schedule. The position may include long periods of time standing, sitting, or walking the trail. You may be positioned inside or outside for extended periods of time. You may be asked to lift items weighing as much as 40 pounds.

National Park Service asks for a minimum four-hour weekly commitment. Positions are available from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. or from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can apply online at nps.gov/moca/getinvolved/volunteer.htm or request an application by emailing krystina_isaac@nps.gov.

You can also pick up a paper application at Montezuma Castle National Monument or at the Camp Verde headquarters, 527 S. Main St. Ask for Whitney.

For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, or visit nps.gov/moca.

Yavapai County offers back-to-school checkup days

Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Community Health Center of Yavapai will offer back-to-school checkup days at 51 Brian Mickelson Parkway, Cottonwood.

Appointment times are limited. Call now for your child’s appointment, 928-639-8132.

Small grant applications available for conservation, other projects

The Verde Conservation Partner Small Grant Program offers funding for conservation, restoration, and education projects that help preserve, restore, or enhance the Verde River and its tributaries.

Verde Conservation projects include trail building and improvements, river access-point maintenance, water conservation efforts, habitat restoration and improvements for river recreation, such as boating, fishing, and birding.

The 2020 grant application cycle closes Oct. 1.

To learn more, click on the “Verde Conservation Partners” quick link at the bottom of the verderiver.org homepage.

Food boxes available at Manzanita for Verde Valley seniors

Qualifying Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older) can receive monthly food boxes through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program offered through Manzanita Outreach.

Also known as the Senior Food Box, this program assists seniors with supplemental nutrition and helps them stretch their food dollars. The box contains canned items (fruit, vegetables, meat or fish), bottled juice, shelf-stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter, and cereal.

The retail value of each package is approximately $50.

Registered seniors pick up their monthly box at a Manzanita Outreach drive-thru Food Share event in Cottonwood. Homebound seniors may qualify for home delivery.

For information about the program, contact Donna at 623-694-4796.

Masks required on Cottonwood Area Transit Green Line

Cottonwood Area Transit has resumed service on the Green Line route. The route starts at 6:45 a.m. from the Cottonwood Public Library.

To download the Green Line route and schedule visit the City of Cottonwood’s website, cottonwoodaz.gov.

For the safety and protection of our drivers and other riders, there is a limit of 10 riders on all buses, and riders are required to wear face coverings on CAT and Verde Lynx buses.

Changes and updates will be posted to the CAT and the city’s main Facebook pages. Contact the city with questions or comments at 928-634-2287 or cat@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Since July 19, the city has required face coverings on all CAT and Verde Lynx buses.

Back-to-school immunizations

To protect children against serious vaccine preventable diseases, Arizona school immunization law requires them to receive immunizations before entry to child care and school.

Yavapai County Community Health Services will provide back-to-school vaccinations for all students who require immunizations for the upcoming school year.

Parents will need to bring their children's shot records and check with their doctor to make sure the records are up to date. To learn more about immunization requirements in Arizona, visit education.azgovernor.gov/edu/arizona-school-immunization-requirements

Unlike previous years, YCCHS will not be able to provide walk-up services because of efforts to maintain proper social distancing in waiting rooms. But appointments can be scheduled.

It is recommended that families make appointments early as appointment times have been extended to mitigate the number of patients in waiting rooms at any given time.

For uninsured children, there is an administration fee of $20 per child receiving vaccines. Administration fees can be waived under certain circumstances. Please call 928-771-3122 for the Prescott area and 928-639-8130 for the Verde Valley area to schedule an appointment or for more information.

YCCHS will bill for insurance. Parental consent is required to administer the shots to children under the age of 18.

Donate blood during COVID-19 pandemic

Giving blood has always meant saving lives. In these times, though, when life seems uncertain, giving is more important than ever. That’s because people who need blood – for example, cancer patients, accident survivors and those with certain types of anemia – haven’t stopped needing it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, someone needs blood every two seconds. The state of Arizona needs 600 donations per day to match that need.

For more information about donating blood, please contact Kim Angelo at 928-214-3970 or Vitalant at 877-258-4825.

Sedona library closed; services available online

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sedona Public Library will remain closed until further notice.

While the library is closed, you can access its digital collections from your tablet, smartphone, or computer for free. All you need is your library card and PIN.

If you don't have a library card, you can apply for an online card that gives you access to digital materials.

Visit sedonalibrary.org for updates and for online services.

Medication drop box at Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde campus

In a joint effort with MATFORCE and the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde Campus has installed a medication drop box for the community to dispose of expired or unneeded prescription medications.

The drop box is available to the public from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1298 Finnie Flat Road, Camp Verde.

AZALR Bikefest coming to Cottonwood Oct. 16-18

The American Legion Riders Post 25 will host the 2020 AZALR Bikefest Oct. 16-18. More than 200 riders from around the state are expected to come to Cottonwood for the fundraiser.

The majority of the funds will be going to the two causes, Legion Boys and Girls Camp and the ALR National Legacy Fund, which enables continuing education to the children of fallen and disabled Veterans. Vendors are also needed.

The American Legion is asking for any donations whether monetary, services or products.