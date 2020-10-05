OFFERS
At least $600K in drugs found during traffic stop
Two Phoenix residents jailed for more than five pounds each of meth, fentanyl

The Cottonwood Police Department’s K9, Kratos, poses with more than 10 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine was found during a September traffic stop. Two felony arrests were made. Courtesy of Cottonwood Police Department

The Cottonwood Police Department's K9, Kratos, poses with more than 10 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine was found during a September traffic stop. Two felony arrests were made. Courtesy of Cottonwood Police Department

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: October 5, 2020 9:38 a.m.

Updated as of Monday, October 5, 2020 9:40 AM

photo

Alfredo Soto-Vega, Stephanie Avalos

COTTONWOOD – A September traffic stop and vehicle search led to the confiscation of more than 10 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to Cottonwood police.

A Cottonwood Police Department new release stated five pounds of methamphetamine and 5.5 pounds of fentanyl pills were seized during the traffic stop.

The drugs had an estimated combined street value between $600,000 and $800,000, police said.

The traffic stop and subsequent arrests took place Sept. 3. The news release on the incident was issued by Cottonwood PD Oct. 3.

Alfredo Soto-Vega, 27, and Stephanie Avalos, 29, both of Phoenix, were arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for several drug-related felonies, the release states.

At about 12:15 p.m., Cottonwood officers were conducting an interdiction patrol along I-17 at mile marker 268, about five miles north of Cordes Junction.

Officers stopped a northbound, black 2008 Audi se-dan. The car allegedly had windows that were tinted too dark, the release said.

Police said the driver, Soto-Vega, didn’t have a valid license. A search, involving the department’s K-9, Kratos, helped officers locate the drugs.

Both of the people arrested were still at the Detention Center as of Oct. 5. Soto-Vega is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond. Avalos is being held on a $50,000 paper bond.

