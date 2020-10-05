OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Oct. 05
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Stolen campaign signs found in Sedona

By Bill Helm | AZShutterbug42
Originally Published: October 5, 2020 11:13 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — Friday afternoon, a 61-year-old woman was cited and released for the Sept. 30 theft of campaign signs in Cottonwood.

On Sept. 30, a citizen reportedly saw the woman take campaign signs from the corner of West Mingus Avenue and Airport Road and put them in her vehicle and drive away, according to Cottonwood police.

The signs reportedly taken were a Trump/Pence sign and a McSally sign.

The citizen followed the woman to Sedona where she allegedly made a stop at a local business, the news release stated.

“The citizen was able to get pictures of the signs in the back of (the woman’s) vehicle,” the news release stated. “She was followed to her residence where video was taken of (the woman) removing the signs from her vehicle and placing them along the side of her garage.”

Cottonwood investigators went to the suspect’s residence on Friday, Oct. 2 to follow-up with the report, the news release stated. The campaign signs were recovered.

According to the news release, the woman admitted to taking the signs and she did so because she was going to put them up somewhere else.

“In addition, she was going to purchase patriotic stickers to decorate the signs,” the news release stated. “She also said her neighbor is a Trump supporter so she thought about giving one of the signs to him.”

The woman was cited and released for tampering with political signs, a misdemeanor. She is scheduled to appear in Cottonwood Municipal Court later in the month.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Pedestrian airlifted after being struck at Cherry and Main in Cottonwood
Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
Suspect pickup found in Jamie Treakle Montiel case
That joint is a sure sign
Crime/Emergency Services 10-5-07
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News