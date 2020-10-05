Stolen campaign signs found in Sedona

COTTONWOOD — Friday afternoon, a 61-year-old woman was cited and released for the Sept. 30 theft of campaign signs in Cottonwood.

On Sept. 30, a citizen reportedly saw the woman take campaign signs from the corner of West Mingus Avenue and Airport Road and put them in her vehicle and drive away, according to Cottonwood police.

The signs reportedly taken were a Trump/Pence sign and a McSally sign.

The citizen followed the woman to Sedona where she allegedly made a stop at a local business, the news release stated.

“The citizen was able to get pictures of the signs in the back of (the woman’s) vehicle,” the news release stated. “She was followed to her residence where video was taken of (the woman) removing the signs from her vehicle and placing them along the side of her garage.”

Cottonwood investigators went to the suspect’s residence on Friday, Oct. 2 to follow-up with the report, the news release stated. The campaign signs were recovered.

According to the news release, the woman admitted to taking the signs and she did so because she was going to put them up somewhere else.

“In addition, she was going to purchase patriotic stickers to decorate the signs,” the news release stated. “She also said her neighbor is a Trump supporter so she thought about giving one of the signs to him.”

The woman was cited and released for tampering with political signs, a misdemeanor. She is scheduled to appear in Cottonwood Municipal Court later in the month.