Dan Vega and Sammy Davis at Bella Vita this weekend

Bella Vita Ristorante presents Dan Vega and Sammy Davis this weekend on the restaurant’s outside patio stage.

Friday, Oct. 9 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., it’s local troubadour Dan Vega once again sharing his marvelous talents.

Vega is a consummate singer/songwriter with a golden voice and impeccable guitar playing skills. He plays and sings with passion that captivates audiences.

He is young, talented and also has a following of Sedona locals that come to his gigs every time he plays. His selection of songs spans the decades. His original tunes sparkle with creativity and depth.

Saturday, Oct. 10, Sammy Davis rocks the Bella Vita stage from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Davis’ performances are renowned through out Northern Arizona and his style is unique and flamboyant. He is a bona-fide entertainer with a loyal following that never misses any of his energetic and colorful performances.

He covers all musical styles from early rock ‘n’ roll through Motown and beyond. He sings, dances, prances and gets people dancing.

Social distancing is maintained and patrons will have their temperature taken prior to seating. Masks are required to enter.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit www.bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.