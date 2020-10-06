Final weekend for Emerson Theater Collaborative’s Stop Kiss

Emerson Theater Collaborative presents playwright Diane Son’s Stop Kiss at the Sedona Arts Academy and Community Center Oct. 8-10.

After Callie meets Sara, the two unexpectedly fall in love. Their first kiss provokes a violent attack that transforms their lives in a way they could never anticipate.

“A poignant and funny play about the ways, both sudden and slow, that lives can change irrevocably,” says Variety.

Stop Kiss is produced by Camilla Ross and directed by Breinne Reeder. Phoenix resident Racquel McKenzie plays the role of Sara and Verde Valley resident Audrey Young, the 2020 Emerging Artist Viola Award winner, plays Callie.

The supporting cast includes local actors James Ball as Detective Cole, Zeke Collins as George, Edward D. Peace Jr. as Peter, Cathy Ransom as the Nurse, and Joan Westmoreland as Mrs. Winsley.

Emerson Theater Collaborative will be strictly adhering to CDC COVID-19 social distancing guidelines in the theater.

A maximum of 35 people will be allowed for in-person viewing of the live performance. Appropriate masks are required.

All shows will be held at Sedona Arts Academy in The Collective Sedona, 7000 SR 179 Suite C-100, Sedona.

Tickets can be purchased online at our.show/stopkiss. Show times are 7 p.m. October 2-3 and Oct. 8-9, and 2 p.m. Oct. 4 and Oct. 10. Tickets are $25 each. Tickets for seniors, veterans and students are $20.

For more information, call 860-705-9711 or visit go2etc.org.