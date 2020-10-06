OFFERS
Obituary: Bonnie Mae Newton Jackson

Bonnie Mae Newton Jackson

Bonnie Mae Newton Jackson

Originally Published: October 6, 2020 10:13 a.m.

Bonnie Mae Newton Jackson went to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

She was a resident of Carefree Assisted Living.

She is preceded in death by her husband Garland Leon Jackson; her brother, Dean Newton, and sisters, Cheryl Elmer and Phyllis Christy.

She is survived by her brother, Don Newton, and sisters, Laverne Jones, Vivian McCracken and Sharon Sue; two sons, Terry Jackson and Gary Jackson; seven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Services are going to be held at Canyon Trails Cowboy Church, 3132 White Bear Rd, Sedona, Arizona 86336, on Friday, October 9, 2020.

A viewing will start at 10 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Please leave condolences for the family at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors

