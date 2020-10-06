Obituary: Helen Lorree Lewis, 1934-2020

Helen Lorree Lewis of Camp Verde, Arizona went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, October 1, 2020. She was with her son, Darrell Lewis.

She was born on August 22, 1934 in Harlowtown, Montana, to the late Kline Laymoyne Vorhes and the late Ruth Alma Young and lived in Camp Verde, Arizona, for 30 years.

She worked for over 20 years for the State of Arizona and several caregiving organizations. She loved her friends and family very much. She will be remembered for her faith, laughter, giving heart and service to others.

She is survived by her sons David, Daniel and Darrell and one daughter Denise. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at the Haven of Camp Verde.

Viewing will be Wednesday October 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Celebration Of Life service immediately following, at Spoken Word Tabernacle, 856 Garner Lane, Camp Verde, AZ. Condolences may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.