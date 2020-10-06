Obituary: Yuriko Tortorello

Yuriko “Lily” (Harakuchi) Tortorello, 62, of Sedona, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

She was a beloved Christian vocalist and musician, who also loved to serve her family and community in many ways.



Lily is survived by her husband Ed; and his children, Paul, Melanie, and Gina.





A Memorial Celebration Of Life service will be live-streamed online from The Church Of The Red Rocks, Sunday, October 11 at 11:00 am.

Please visit churchoftheredrocks.com or facebook.com/churchoftheredrocks for information on how to view this service.



