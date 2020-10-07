OFFERS
Local churches put fitness first for Cottonwood PD

From left, Police Chief Steve Gesell, Jeff Christensen, River Bible Church; Jeremy Peters, Journey Church; Bill Voss, New Hope Christian Fellowship; and Frank Nevarez, C3 Cottonwood Church. Cottonwood PD courtesy photo

Originally Published: October 7, 2020 1:19 p.m.

The fitness center shared by the Cottonwood police and fire departments will soon get a $10,000 facelift thanks to the help of several churches in the Verde Valley.

The funds were donated by the C3, Journey, Gateway, Living Water, New Hope, River Bible and Verde Nazarene congregations.

According to a news release from Cottonwood PD, the $10,000 contribution will be used to “help us improve our fitness center that is shared by the police department and fire department.”

“We will ensure we memorialize their incredible gift in the fitness center as a constant reminder of the public support we enjoy in this community,” said Police Chief Steve Gesell.

