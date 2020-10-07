OFFERS
Police seek your help to identify spray-paint vandals

According to a Cottonwood PD news release issued Oct. 6, the surveillance footage that captured the two women spray painting the sidewalks show them at the corner of North Main Street and East Pinal Street just before 11 p.m. Sept. 23. The women spray painted “F!#*k Trump” and “BLM” at other locations on the sidewalks. Cottonwood PD courtesy photos

Staff Report
Originally Published: October 7, 2020 6:57 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – Thanks to the help of a business surveillance camera, Cottonwood police know two women went on a spray-paint vandalism spree Sept. 23.

Now, police would like your help in identifying the two women.

According to a Cottonwood PD news release issued Oct. 6, the surveillance footage that captured the two women spray painting the sidewalks show them at the corner of North Main Street and East Pinal Street just before 11 p.m. Sept. 23. The women spray painted “F!#*k Trump” and “BLM” at other locations on the sidewalks.

“The video surveillance turned over to Cottonwood Police Department shows two females together. It looks like one is the lookout while the other one spray paints on the sidewalk,” the news release states. “We are asking for the public’s help in identifying these two women. If you have any information about these suspects or the crime they were involved in, please contact Cottonwood PD at (928)649-1397. Or Silent Witness at (800)932-3232 – where you never have to give your name, just your information.”

