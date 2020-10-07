Q&A: Arizona Congressional District 1 candidate Tiffany Shedd

Tiffany Shedd

• Party: Republican

• Age: 51

• Years in Arizona: 45

• Government Elective and Advisory Experience: Pinal County Trial Court Appointment Committee, PM-10 Agriculture Advisory Committee, Toltec Elementary School Board.

Verde Independent: There has been much discussion as to whether the last few major tax reforms have helped working-class individuals, or only large corporations. What will you do in 2021 to ensure the tax burden of the average Arizona citizen doesn’t soar?

Shedd: As a farmer and small business owner I know how burdensome the tax code can be, so I will support efforts to lower tax rates for all Americans. As Arizonans recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ll make sure we keep taxes low, so small businesses can rebuild better than ever.

VI: Police and justice reform issues have been highly discussed topics in 2020. Aside from funding and budget issues that affect law enforcement, what is a tool Congress could give to law enforcement to increase its effectiveness on the ground, in terms of a law enactment or change?

Shedd: If elected I will be a strong voice supporting Arizona law enforcement. When Democrats demonize the police and demand that we defund police it gives permission to the lawlessness and unrest that’s affected too many American towns. We need to give local law enforcement the ability to meet the specific needs of their communities.

Federal grants are an important component of this

VI: What will you do in 2021 to ensure Native Americans in AZ1 maintain their health and safety and opportunity for prosperity?

Shedd: My husband and children are members of the Muscogee Creek Nation, so I’m personally invested in the well-being of our Native American tribes and Indian Health Care, where they receive care. I will fight to improve the quality of health service for all tribes, respect tribal sovereignty and empower tribes to make local decisions.

I will work to secure more funding to clean up abandoned uranium mines on tribal lands..