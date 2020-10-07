Q&A: Arizona Congressional District 1 candidate Tom O'Halleran

Tom O'Halleran

• Party: Democratic

• Age: 74

• Years in Arizona: 26

• Government Elective and Advisory Experience: U.S. House of Representatives, Arizona First Congressional District, January 2017- present - Arizona State Senate: 2007-2009 - Arizona State House: 2001-2007.

Verde Independent: There has been much discussion as to whether the last few major tax reforms have helped working-class individuals, or only large corporations. What will you do in 2021 to ensure the tax burden of the average Arizona citizen doesn’t soar?

O’Halleran: Arizonans know we need tax reform to stimulate our economy and create jobs that will strengthen and grow our local communities. In 2017, I voted against the partisan tax overhaul that gave permanent tax cuts to multinational corporations and billionaires while creating uncertainty for middle-class families, and added trillions to our national debt.

In 2021, I will work across the aisle to craft a tax reform bill that brings real relief to struggling families, students, seniors, and small business owners - not the wealthiest of corporations.

VI: Police and justice reform issues have been highly discussed topics in 2020. Aside from funding and budget issues that affect law enforcement, what is a tool Congress could give to law enforcement to increase its effectiveness on the ground, in terms of a law enactment or change?

O’Halleran: As a former law enforcement officer, I know how important it is that those who have sworn to protect and serve are held to the highest standards. That’s why I cosponsored the Justice in Policing Act — legislation that holds our police accountable to tax-paying American families by banning the use of chokeholds and no-knock warrants, creating a nationwide police misconduct registry to prevent problematic officers who are fired or leave one agency from moving to another jurisdiction, and mandating training on racial, religious, and discriminatory profiling for all law enforcement.

VI: What will you do in 2021 to ensure Native Americans in AZ1 maintain their health and safety and opportunity for prosperity?

O’Halleran: In 2021, I will continue to build on the work I’ve done in Congress to address the needs of tribal communities. I will advocate for my bill to reauthorize and increase funding for the Special Diabetes Program for Indians, advance my Nursing Home Care for Native American Veterans Act to construct veteran nursing care homes on tribal lands, and my bill to allocate billions to construct and improve critical sanitation projects across Indian Country.

I will also work to ensure that tribes have more time to allocate and spend the $8 billion I secured for tribal governments under the CARES Act.