Q&A: Camp Verde School Board candidate Carol German

Age: Refused to provide

Years in Arizona: Refused to provide

Years in Camp Verde: 28

Government Elective and Advisory Experience: Camp Verde Town Council 7.5 years, CVUSD Board going on two years

Question 1: Why do you want to be on the Camp Verde School Board? Are there any specific issues that caused you seek this office?

As a retired educator and a current board member seeking re-election, I would like to continue the privilege of being a board member and the opportunity to serve the district.

Question 2: What do you like about Camp Verde Unified School District? If elected what would you like to change?

Camp Verde Unified School District offers many opportunities for students in our district. Over the years, the district has done a great job educating students, and many have gone on to pursue higher education or technical trades to become contributing citizens. I am very proud of the achievements our students have made.

Question 3: If elected, what do you believe would be your greatest responsibility to the district’s students, families, teachers and administration?

The biggest responsibility of the board at this time is to get our schools open in order to ensure a safe learning environment for all.



Question 4: What would be you greatest responsibility to your taxpayers?

Responsibility to the taxpayers is to establish policy for the district and examine and approve the yearly budgets.

Question 5: What do you believe are the most important issues facing Camp Verde Unified and how would you deal with those concerns?

Right now the most important issue facing CVUSD is getting the schools back in session in a safe and healthy environment.

Question 6: Over the past year, CVUSD and other Verde Valley school districts have considered offering an elective course in the Bible. Should Camp Verde Unified offer a class in the Bible?

It depends on what students and parents would like.

Question 7: Voters in the Clarkdale-Jerome, Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts have approved bonds overrides. Do you believe Camp Verde Unified should consider asking its voters to approve an override to help subsidize the district’s promise to educate the community’s children?

(This issue) would have to be expertly researched and reviewed as to the need.

Question 8: Do you see a need for a future taxpayer-supported bond issue for Camp Verde Unified? If so, specifically how would those funds be used?

(This issue) would have to be expertly researched and reviewed as to the need.