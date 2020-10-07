Watch: Giant rat wins animal hero award for sniffing out landmines
Danica Kirka, Associated Press
Originally Published: October 7, 2020 3 p.m.
Most Read
- Stolen campaign signs found in Sedona
- September COVID data shows reversing trend for Arizona
- California man last seen in Verde Valley
- Good Samaritans aid police in arrest of man accused in hit-and-run of Cottonwood bicyclist
- Cottonwood felon arrested on gun, drug charges
- Jerome couple takes ownership of Mine Cafe
- Cottonwood man: 12 years in prison for sexual abuse
- Man sought in truck-bicycle hit-and-run
- Clarkdale police seek man in counterfeit case
- Cottonwood apartment fire displaces residents
- Cottonwood Police: Source of odor at restaurant undetermined
- Cottonwood police commander killed in vehicle-motorcycle crash
- Man jailed in traffic death of police commander
- California man last seen in Verde Valley
- Verde Heritage: 1920 Prescott-Jerome Highway
- Cottonwood teen arrested for alleged weapons offense
- Protesters, 9/11 tribute converged in downtown Prescott
- ‘Crazy, crazy’ real estate market puts Arizona city on national top-five list
- Stolen campaign signs found in Sedona
- Fire slows weekend traffic along I-17 in Camp Verde
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: