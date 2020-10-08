Counties received $5 million to ensure safe, healthy election facilities

VERDE VALLEY – Early voting has begun, and the Nov. 3 election is fewer than four weeks away. Yavapai County residents might be wondering what county recorders and election staff are doing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the election cycle.

Thursday, in a news release, Yavapai County Community Health Services detailed what it’s doing to keep voters and staff safe.

Gov. Doug Ducey, in partnership with the Secretary of State’s Office, announced on July 2 an investment of $9 million in CARES Act funding to support safe and secure voting, the release states.

About $5 million is going directly to county recorders and election bureaus, such as the ones in Yavapai County. These COVID-19 response funds are for hiring temporary staff and poll workers, increasing the number of secure ballot drop-off locations and expanding curbside voting at polling locations,.

The funds are also used to ensuring that all residents in long-term care and residential health care facilities can exercise their right to vote.

An additional $1.5 million has been allocated to increase early-voting opportunities particularly in rural and tribal communities.

About $1.5 million is being directed to inform voters of their options, including voting by mail, early voting, and steps to vote safely on Election Day.

Arizonans' last day to register to vote for the election has been extended to Oct. 23. Arizonans can register to vote at ServiceArizona.com.

YCCHS is also conducting flu shot clinics. Call 928-771-3122 to make an appointment for a flu shot in one of the clinics.

According to Thursday’s YCCHS release, 1,830,364 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 223,401 positive results and 5,743 deaths. Yavapai County has tested 45,109 residents with 2,672 positive cases, 1,459 recovered, and 84 deaths.

Verde Valley Medical Center reports one COVID-19 hospitalization and nine people under investigation, or PUI.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center West is caring for seven COVID-19 patients with one person under investigation. The East campus has three COVID-19 patients and no PUI.

The Veterans Administration facility in the Prescott area reports no COVID-19 patients.