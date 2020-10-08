Prescott National Forest to sell 600 Christmas tree permits

PRESCOTT – The Prescott National Forest will sell 600 Christmas tree permits in 2020, beginning Monday, Oct. 19.

The U.S. Forest Service has implemented procedures and protocol to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public during the COVID-19 outbreak in accordance with guidance from federal and state authorities. Because of these new procedure, permits will only be available through the mail.

To purchase a Christmas tree permit, call the Bradshaw/Chino Valley Ranger District at 928-443-8000 or the supervisor’s office at 928-777-2200.

Permits will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis until all 600 are gone.

Permits can be purchased using a credit card, unless this presents a hardship. Arrangements can be made with a customer-service representative by calling one of the two phone numbers listed above.

Permits will be mailed to customers within two weeks, with a map showing designated cutting areas and additional Christmas tree cutting instructions.

The permit will allow the holder to cut a tree within designated cutting areas from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24.

Each permit is $20 and allows permit holders to cut a tree as tall as 10 feet. There are no refunds.

A customer may purchase only one tree permit, which is intended for his or her family. However, any remaining permits after Dec. 1 can be purchased by anyone.

Permits are for personal use only. Trees must be cut within designated cutting areas.

In addition to the $20 permits, as many as 100 free permits will be issued to fourth-graders who have valid “Every Kid Outdoors” passes. In order to receive a free permits, the fourth-grader must be present and possess the pass or a voucher.

To obtain the pass, parents can visit everykidoutdoors.gov/pass.htm and follow the instructions. Once a voucher has been printed, call one of the offices to schedule an appointment to obtain the permit.

Tree cutters are reminded to be prepared for sudden weather changes and colder conditions when in higher elevations. A fun family outing can become miserable and even dangerous with a quick change of weather for the unprepared.

The permits expire at midnight on Dec. 25. However, forest officials recommend cutting your tree early in the season before the higher elevations are snowbound. Trees can stay fresh for quite some time if cared for correctly.