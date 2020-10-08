An added responsibility for MUHS athletic director
Yancey DeVore expected to also be named as Title IX coordinator
COTTONWOOD — Title IX protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, the Mingus Union School Board will consider expanding Yancey DeVore’s responsibilities to include the role of Title IX coordinator for the district, as part of its meeting agenda.
The Mingus Union School Board will meet in the school’s library. The public may attend via Zoom.us.
The meeting ID is 821-3370-3882. The passcode is OctBoard.
Title IX, passed as part of the U.S. Education Amendments of 1972, bans discrimination in sports and activities on the basis of gender in schools and colleges.
DeVore is also the district’s athletic director.
The agenda for the Oct. 8 Mingus Union School Board meeting is at mingusunion.com.
Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42
- Stolen campaign signs found in Sedona
- September COVID data shows reversing trend for Arizona
- Good Samaritans aid police in arrest of man accused in hit-and-run of Cottonwood bicyclist
- Cottonwood felon arrested on gun, drug charges
- Nice ring to it: Belfry Brewery newest addition to Old Town Cottonwood
- Camp Verde man accused in traffic death of police officer faces second-degree murder charge
- California man last seen in Verde Valley
- Police seek your help to identify spray-paint vandals
- Cottonwood apartment fire displaces residents
- Cottonwood man: 12 years in prison for sexual abuse
- Cottonwood Police: Source of odor at restaurant undetermined
- Cottonwood police commander killed in vehicle-motorcycle crash
- Man jailed in traffic death of police commander
- California man last seen in Verde Valley
- Verde Heritage: 1920 Prescott-Jerome Highway
- Stolen campaign signs found in Sedona
- Cottonwood teen arrested for alleged weapons offense
- Protesters, 9/11 tribute converged in downtown Prescott
- ‘Crazy, crazy’ real estate market puts Arizona city on national top-five list
- Fire slows weekend traffic along I-17 in Camp Verde
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: