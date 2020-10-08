OFFERS
An added responsibility for MUHS athletic director
Yancey DeVore expected to also be named as Title IX coordinator

At 6 p.m. Thursday, the Mingus Union School Board will consider expanding Yancey DeVore’s responsibilities to include the role of Title IX coordinator for the district, as part of its meeting agenda. File photo

By Bill Helm | AZShutterbug42
Originally Published: October 8, 2020 11:25 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — Title IX protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, the Mingus Union School Board will consider expanding Yancey DeVore’s responsibilities to include the role of Title IX coordinator for the district, as part of its meeting agenda.

The Mingus Union School Board will meet in the school’s library. The public may attend via Zoom.us.

The meeting ID is 821-3370-3882. The passcode is OctBoard.

Title IX, passed as part of the U.S. Education Amendments of 1972, bans discrimination in sports and activities on the basis of gender in schools and colleges.

DeVore is also the district’s athletic director.

The agenda for the Oct. 8 Mingus Union School Board meeting is at mingusunion.com.

Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

