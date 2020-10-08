An added responsibility for MUHS athletic director

COTTONWOOD — Title IX protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, the Mingus Union School Board will consider expanding Yancey DeVore’s responsibilities to include the role of Title IX coordinator for the district, as part of its meeting agenda.

The Mingus Union School Board will meet in the school’s library. The public may attend via Zoom.us.

The meeting ID is 821-3370-3882. The passcode is OctBoard.

Title IX, passed as part of the U.S. Education Amendments of 1972, bans discrimination in sports and activities on the basis of gender in schools and colleges.

DeVore is also the district’s athletic director.

The agenda for the Oct. 8 Mingus Union School Board meeting is at mingusunion.com.

