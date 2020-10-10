OFFERS
Obituary: Jeffrey Scott Kelling 1954-2020

Jeffrey Scott Kelling

Jeffrey Scott Kelling

Originally Published: October 10, 2020 10:14 a.m.

Jeffrey Scott Kelling, age 65, of Sedro-Woolley Washington, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, after a courageous, sixteen-month battle with brain cancer. His fight was a trying one, but his loved ones are grateful that the “ups” outnumber the “downs” and that his sense of humor never left him.

Jeff was born November 26, 1954 in Denver, Colorado, to Ralph and Shirley Kelling (née Rymer). After graduating from Montrose High School in 1972, Jeff served in the United States Navy before completing a nursing degree, and spent forty-five years in operating rooms across Colorado, Arizona, and Washington states. He most recently spent three years working in surgery at the Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon.

Jeff is survived by his son Steve Kelling, of Seattle, WA; daughter Sara Shorb, of Flagstaff, AZ; companion Sonya Bonnell, of Sedro-Woolley, WA; brother Bruce Kelling of Medford, OR; and beloved friends and Harley-Davidson riders across numerous states and countries.

A private memorial service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Washington State. In lieu of flowers, Jeff’s family and friends would be honored by any donations made in his memory to the Glioblastoma Foundation (www.glioblastomafoundation.org/) who support research in therapy that may benefit others fighting the brave-fight against brain cancer.

Information provided by survivors.

