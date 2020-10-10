Obituary: Shirley Ann Marchbanks 1948-2020

Shirley Ann Marchbanks, born August 13, 1948, passed away peacefully in her sleep July 23, 2020.





She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Smart; brothers, Bill Hill, Richard Hill, Wayne Fretz; and many more loving family members.



Services to be held October 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at Cottonwood Cemetery, 599 N. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326.



Information provided by survivors.