Obituary: Shirley Ann Marchbanks 1948-2020
Originally Published: October 10, 2020 10:22 a.m.
Shirley Ann Marchbanks, born August 13, 1948, passed away peacefully in her sleep July 23, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Smart; brothers, Bill Hill, Richard Hill, Wayne Fretz; and many more loving family members.
Services to be held October 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at Cottonwood Cemetery, 599 N. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326.
Information provided by survivors.
