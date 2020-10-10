OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Oct. 10
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Shirley Ann Marchbanks 1948-2020

Shirley Ann Marchbanks

Shirley Ann Marchbanks

Originally Published: October 10, 2020 10:22 a.m.

Shirley Ann Marchbanks, born August 13, 1948, passed away peacefully in her sleep July 23, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Smart; brothers, Bill Hill, Richard Hill, Wayne Fretz; and many more loving family members.

Services to be held October 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at Cottonwood Cemetery, 599 N. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Bruce Moore, 1948-2020
Obituary: Carmen Miranda Dennis 1927-2020
Obituary: Sherri Ann Frank 1968 - 2020
Obituary: Bea L. Lang
Obituary: Ruth Leilani Craig 1948-2020

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News