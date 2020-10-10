Obituary: Stephen Michael Holland III
Stephen Michael Holland III passed away on October 6, 2020. He was a veteran of the Air Force and retired from Phoenix Cement in Clarkdale.
His wife, Kay (Elmer) and daughter, Toni Maita preceded him in death earlier this year. He is survived by his son, Stephen Holland IV and four granddaughters, Victoria, Carolann, Megan and Olivia and his daughter, Lisa Holland and granddaughter, Emily.
Services will be held at Canyon Trails Cowboy Church in Sedona on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11 a.m.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
