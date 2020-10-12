OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Oct. 13
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Verde celebrates Fort Verde Days

Who doesn't love a parade? Camp Verde's 63rd annual Fort Verde Days took place Oct. 9-11 with plenty of entertainment for folks to celebrate the town's history. Folks lined up and down Main Street for the Saturday morning parade. This weekend, the downtown soccer field was filled with carnival rides, vendors, games, and plenty of food. Visit verdenews.com for a gallery of Fort Verde Days photos. VVN/Bill Helm

Who doesn't love a parade? Camp Verde's 63rd annual Fort Verde Days took place Oct. 9-11 with plenty of entertainment for folks to celebrate the town's history. Folks lined up and down Main Street for the Saturday morning parade. This weekend, the downtown soccer field was filled with carnival rides, vendors, games, and plenty of food. Visit verdenews.com for a gallery of Fort Verde Days photos. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | AZShutterbug42
Originally Published: October 12, 2020 2:22 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
1 MONTH
$2.50

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

1 MONTH

1 YEAR
$28

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Fort Verde Days continues Sunday
Kick up your heels: Fort Verde Days celebrates 61 years of fun
Fort Verde Days set for this weekend
Fort Verde Days is one gigantic family reunion for the folks in Camp Verde
Fort Verde Days schedule of events for Sunday
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News