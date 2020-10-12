Hiker killed after apparent fall near Sedona

SEDONA – According to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a hiker was killed last week in an apparent fall in the Boynton Canyon area, west of Sedona.

The release said the body of Jordan Brashears, 29, of Washington State, was found the morning of Friday, Oct. 9. The release was sent to media outlets Monday, Oct. 12.

According to YCSO, deputies said Brashears appeared to have fallen more than 100 feet from above where he landed and was found. Although not able to determine exactly how he got there, deputies believe he hiked away from his two companions.

Deputies believe, according to the release, Brashears hiked around a corner from the last place he was seen, intending to climb one or two ledges, and fell from the edge.

Deputies were initially called to the area at about 6:15 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, after a 911 call about a hiker who could not be found.

Two men had been hiking with Brashears, whom they had met the day before. The trio went on a hike together, intending to visit ancient ruins in Boynton Canyon.

The hikers told deputies they were about one-half mile from the Enchantment Resort, on the east wall of the canyon, near a set of ruins, when Brashears went ahead of them. Brashears was hiking barefoot — and his two companions lost sight of him around a corner.

When the area came into view, Brashears was gone. They called out for him and searched for at least an hour without success before contacting the Sheriff’s Office, the release states.

Deputies met with the reporting parties at the trailhead and gathered information to confirm Brashears’ identity and last known location. A team of searchers, along with a YCSO Forest Patrol deputy, searched around the ruins as far as they could safely, in the dark, and saw no sign of the man.

The morning of Oct. 9, deputies organized a more extensive search, involving ground searchers, a drone and helicopter.

One of the men who had been hiking with Brashears found his water jug on the east side of the canyon. Members of the YCSO search team later found a pair of shoes, a cell phone, and then Brashears’ body at about 9 a.m., the release states.

The release said there is no indication Brashears injured himself on purpose or that foul play was involved. His body was released to the medical examiner and his family has been notified.